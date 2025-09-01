Four Man Utd Transfers Waiting to Be Completed on Deadline Day
The summer transfer window is nearly complete, but Man Utd are in a race against the clock to get some final deals done.
Despite splashing the cash on some big-time attacking reinforcements, there’s plenty of work to do on the outgoings front. There may even be one final incoming. While midfield and defence have been heavily criticised since the season began, the Red Devils have picked which lane to target before the window closes.
Here are the Deadline Day transfers Man Utd are poised to complete.
Senne Lammens
With both goalkeeper and midfield needing upgrades this summer, Man Utd opted to reinforce the former with the reported signing of Senne Lammens.
The 23-year-old Belgian shot-stopper looks set to join the Red Devils on deadline day as André Onana and Altay Bayındır continue to struggle between the sticks. Is Lammens the long term answer and rightful successor to David de Gea’s throne? Time will tell, but it’s apparent Ruben Amorim is not happy with what he’s seen so far in his short time at Old Trafford.
Onana missed most of preseason through injury as Bayındır and 39-year-old Tom Heaton played in the Premier League Summer Series. Come the start of the season, the Turkish backup was on the team sheet and Onana was not. Bayındır has gone on to start all three Premier League games so far this season while Onana made his season debut in the Carabao Cup second round.
Another gaffe in that game has put Onana in the rear view for many fans. A tough test awaits the youngster.
Jadon Sancho
Your eyes don’t deceive you. Another loan for Jadon Sancho, to Aston Villa no less!
Sancho looked destined to be a Chelsea player after impressing early last season on loan under Enzo Maresca, though the Blues chose to walk away from the deal despite having an obligation attached. The winger went on to turn down a move to Roma and pushed back against a strong approach from Beşiktaş.
Now, it looks like Sancho will spend another season on loan. This time, under Unai Emery at Villa Park where Marcus Rashford called the back half of last season home. Much like Alejandro Garnacho and Antony, Sancho has failed to truly settle in at Man Utd and already fallen out with multiple managers.
Should the deal come to fruition, Sancho would complete his final season under contract at Man Utd away from the Red Devils. Though, the club do hold an option to extend him for another year.
Antony
Another one of Erik ten Hag’s first-choice options looks set to leave this summer by rejoining Real Betis. This time, however, on a permanent deal which should be music to the ears of everyone involved.
The Brazilian forward represents an entry on the long list of failed transfers this decade at Man Utd. Signed from Ajax under Ten Hag, Antony was heavily criticised for his poor performances in a red shirt. Then, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the 25-year-old enjoyed a career resurgence at Los Verdiblancos last season after a January loan move. Emotional scenes following the season’s conclusion all but told a tale of Antony wishing he could stay in Seville.
Well, he gets his wish as a deal is reportedly set to be complete. It doesn’t come without its financial setbacks, though.
Betis will pay a reported €25 million (£21.6 million, $29.2 million) with a 50% sell-on fee attached. His move to Man Utd from Ajax? An initial €95 million with another €5 million in add-ons. Just a bit of a loss there.
Rasmus Højlund
As soon as Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo were linked with moves to Man Utd this summer, it always felt like Rasmus Højlund’s future lied away from Old Trafford.
The signing of Benjamin Šeško only amplified those feelings.
The Danish forward never found his stride for Man Utd despite reaching double-digit goals (10) in his first Premier League go. The signing of Joshua Zirkzee further complicated matters as Ten Hag searched for his ideal man up top. Once Amorim came in and the goals dried up, it was clear Man Utd needed a change up top. Not necessarily all because of the 22-year-old, he’s still young and has plenty of potential. But, because Man Utd can’t finish 15th again and need proven threats up top. At least, if Amorim wants to keep his job. One that he sometimes thinks about quitting.
For Højlund, he looks bound for Napoli and Serie A. Perhaps heading back to Italy will provide a more stable environment, but he’s also going to play under Antonio Conte—the man who brought the Scudetto back to Naples and turned Scott McTominay into an apparent world-beater.
Oh, and Kevin De Bruyne should be providing him service. Not a bad outcome in the end for all parties involved.