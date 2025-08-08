Man Utd vs. Fiorentina: Friendly Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester United’s preseason concludes at Old Trafford on Saturday, as Ruben Amorim’s side welcome Fiorentina to the Theatre of Dreams.
The Red Devils enjoyed a successful tour of the United States, becoming the second winners of the Premier League Summer Series. United beat West Ham United and Bournemouth to seal the trophy before they drew 2–2 with Everton on Matchday 3.
There have doubtless been positive signs within Amorim’s camp off the back of a historically bad season, and the Portuguese coach has one final chance to give his players a run-out before they host Arsenal in their 2025–26 Premier League opener.
Fiorentina are now led by Scudetto-winning coach Stefano Pioli, who previously managed the club between 2017 and 2019. La Viola surprisingly parted ways with Raffaele Palladino after a sixth-place Serie A finish last season.
The Tuscan outfit are yet to win on their English tour this summer, with Leicester beating them 2–0 before they played out a goalless stalemate with Nottingham Forest. Pioli’s squad will have the chance to recalibrate after their upcoming friendly, with Fiorentina’s first competitive fixture of the new season scheduled for August 21.
Here’s Sports Illustrated‘s guide to Saturday’s clash.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Fiorentina Kick-Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Saturday, August 9
- Kick-off Time: 12.45 p.m. BST / 7.45 p.m. ET / 4.45 p.m. PT
Man Utd vs. Fiorentina Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- Man Utd: 1 win
- Fiorentina: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Man Utd 3–1 Fiorentina (Mar. 15, 2000) - Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man Utd
Fiorentina
Man Utd 2–2 Everton - 03/08/25
Nottingham Forest 0–0 Fiorentina - 05/08/25
Man Utd 4–1 Bournemouth - 30/07/25
Leicester 2–0 Fiorentina - 03/08/25
Man Utd 1–0 West Ham - 26/07/25
Fiorentina 2–0 Carrarese - 25/07/25
Man Utd 0–0 Leeds - 19/07/25
Grosseto 0–3 Fiorentina - 24/07/25
Hong Kong 1–3 Man Utd - 30/05/25
Udinese 2–3 Fiorentina - 25/05/25
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Fiorentina on TV
Country
Channel
United Kingdom & International
MUTV
Man Utd Team News
Bryan Mbeumo appeared in Man Utd colours for the first time during the 2–2 draw with Everton, working alongside fellow newbie Matheus Cunha.
Amorim will hope to offer minutes to Noussair Mazraoui this weekend, while Joshua Zirkzee and André Onana are working hard to be fit for the friendly. If Onana misses out again, Altay Bayındır will continue between the posts.
Lisandro Martínez travelled to the U.S. but didn’t feature in any of United’s games. The Argentine isn’t yet close to making a return from the knee injury he sustained in February.
Once again, there should be opportunities for United’s youngsters, including Tyler Fredricson and Chido Obi, to impress.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Fiorentina
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Fiorentina (3-4-2-1): Bayındır; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven; Amad, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Højlund
Fiorentina Team News
Former Man Utd goalkeeper David De Gea was superb for Fiorentina last season, and he’ll return to his old stomping ground on Saturday. The Spaniard is expecting a “special game” at Old Trafford.
The Italian side have streamlined their squad heading into the new season, with former Red Devil Sofyan Amrabat one of the many departures from the Franchi this summer.
39-year-old striker Edin Džeko is the biggest name to arrive at the club, and he could work in tandem with Moise Kean up top for Pioli’s side.
Fiorentina Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Fiorentina Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd (3-5-2): De Gea; Kouadio, Marí, Ranieri; Dodô, Fagioli, Fazzini, Parisi; Kean, Džeko
Man Utd vs. Fiorentina Score Prediction
Man Utd have said over 60,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday’s friendly, with the Old Trafford faithful excited to see Amorim’s new signings in action off the back of an impressive tour.
The Red Devils are taking on a Fiorentina side that haven’t quite pieced things together under their returning manager. They perhaps overperformed under Palladino last term, and Pioli has his work cut out if he’s to guide the Viola to a season of similar success in 2025–26.
An expectant Theatre of Dreams should enjoy their afternoon in the sun on Saturday, with United finishing their summer on a winning note.