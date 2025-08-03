Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Everton: Red Devils Settle for 2–2 Draw in Mbeumo’s Debut
Manchester United drew 2–2 with Everton on Sunday to wrap up the Premier League Summer Series run with a lacklustre performance after their strong showing earlier in the week.
Man Utd fans had this game on their radar throughout the entire Summer Series given Ruben Amorim teased Bryan Mbeumo’s debut. The Cameroonian did start the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium pairing Bruno Fernandes in the attacking midfield department.
Jake O’Brien should have scored early after an Everton free-kick had Altay Bayındır scrambling. The Irish fullback hit the far post in an early warning sign for the Red Devils. Compared to their victory against Bournemouth, Man Utd had a harder time imposing their will on the game. Leny Yoro and Amad Diallo seemed on different pages in defence at times as Everton targeted that side. Beto put the ball in the back of the net in the 14th minute, but was flagged offside as the striker seemed to know as much after beating the Turkish keeper.
Despite his early mishaps, Diallo won a penalty in the 18th minute thanks to a clever through ball from Mbeumo. Fernandes stepped up and calmly beat Jordan Pickford for the opening goal. Everton remained composed sticking to their plan and maintaining shape as they poked and prodded a shaky Red Devils defence and midfield. Twenty minutes after the opener, Everton got even through Iliman Ndiaye.
Mbeumo came off to start the second half for Patrick Dorgu as Dalot shifted to the right side.
The story of the first half continued in the second as the Man Utd midfield, even with changes, could not control the game to Amorim’s liking.
Man Utd got the lead back thanks to a brilliant turn and shot from Mason Mount to beat the flailing Pickford. A top moment for a player looking to get back to his best. The lead only lasted six minutes, though, after a calamitous moment at the back resulted in a bizarre own goal that saw Diallo trying to clear the ball, but his effort bounced in off Ayden Heaven.
The game ended 2–2 as the Premier League Summer Series came to a close. Amorim won’t like how disjointed his team was given there is just one preseason game left before the start of the Premier League campaign.
Sports Illustrated’s Manchester United player ratings from the match below.
Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Everton (3-4-2-1)
GK: Altay Bayındır—5/10—The backup goalkeeper will not be happy with how his team defended Everton’s goal in the first half, nor the own goal mishap in the second.
CB: Luke Shaw—5/10—Shaw was shaky at times in defense, uncharacteristically given how well he performed against Bournemouth.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—6/10—De Ligt, like the rest of the back line, was shaky at times in the first half.
CB: Leny Yoro—5/10—Fans likely hoped for more after Yoro’s performance last time out. He and Diallo looked to be on opposite pages at times in defence.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—5/10—Dalot had minutes on both sides of the defence, but struggled to have a real impact in a disjointed performance across the board.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—5/10—Both Ugarte and Mainoo struggled throughout the game to impose their will in midfield. Not a great showing for either player in and out of possession.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—5/10—Mainoo was the first midfielder substituted struggling in the box-to-box role.
RWB: Amad Diallo—5/10—Diallo was weak in defence, but excelled in attack. He was at fault for the own goal equaliser after winning a penalty in the first half.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—7/10—The captain continued his strong preseason with a penalty goal in the first half and an assist for Mason Mount’s goal.
AM: Bryan Mbeumo—6/10—Mbeumo was solid in his debut for the Red Devils linking play at multiple times. His pass to Amad Diallo resulted in a penalty and the opening goal of the game.
ST: Matheus Cunha—6/10—Cunha looked lively at multiple points but could not find the back of the net. It will be interesting to see how Amorim sets up his attack in their final preseason game against Fiorentina.
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
SUB: Patrick Dorgu (46' for Mbeumo)
5
SUB: Ayden Heaven (57' for Yoro)
4
SUB: Harry Maguire (57' for Shaw)
6
SUB: Mason Mount (57' for Mainoo)
7
SUB: Casemiro (72' for Ugarte)
4
SUB: Rasmus Højlund (72' for Cunha)
5
SUB: Tyler Fredricson (88' for De Ligt)
N/A