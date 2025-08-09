Man Utd vs. Fiorentina: How to Watch Friendly on TV, Live Stream
Manchester United wrap up their preseason schedule at Old Trafford on Saturday, with Fiorentina visiting the Theatre of Dreams for just the second time this century.
Rui Costa and Gabriel Batistuta were among the stars of the previous Viola side to rock up in Manchester, as Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke and Roy Keane found the back of the net in a 3–1 victory for the hosts.
Saturday’s fixture won’t be quite as competitive as that Champions League second group stage outing, but it’s nonetheless an important occasion for both teams with the 2025–26 season on the horizon.
Here is how to watch Man Utd vs. Fiorentina on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Fiorentina Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Venue: Old Trafford
- Date: Sunday, August 9
- Kick-off time: 12.45 p.m. BST / 7.45 p.m. ET / 4.45 p.m. PT
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Fiorentina on TV and Live Stream
There are fewer streaming avenues for Man Utd’s final preseason outing of the summer, after Sky gained the rights for the Premier League Summer Series. Sky will not broadcast Fiorentina’s visit on Saturday, but supporters across the world can tune in via MUTV.
A MUTV subscription costs £29.99/year ($40.30/year), and users will not only be able to tune into the upcoming friendly, with other perks including access to original boxsets and shows, as well as Man Utd Women and Academy games during the upcoming season.
The game will also be streamed via ManUtd.com and on the club’s official app, as part of the MUTV subscription.
What Next for Man Utd and Fiorentina?
It’s go-time for Manchester United after Saturday’s friendly, with their opening game of the Premier League season against Arsenal eight days away.
The Red Devils welcome the Gunners to Old Trafford for what’s the standout fixture of the opening weekend. Amorim’s side also face Manchester City and Chelsea in their first five games of the new campaign.
Fiorentina, meanwhile, have some respite before their first competitive fixture of the season. Their Serie A campaign doesn’t get underway until August 24, but they’re facing either Polissya Zhytomyr or Paks in the first leg of their Conference League playoff three days before.