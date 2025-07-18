Man Utd vs. Leeds: How to Watch Preseason Friendly on TV, Live Stream
It’s less than a month until the beginning of the new Premier League campaign and preseason preparations are well underway.
Two English top-flight clubs will partake in their first preseason friendly of the summer on Saturday afternoon as they aim to build fitness and confidence levels ahead of 2025–26, with Manchester United and Leeds United going head-to-head at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Supporters across the globe will be able to tune into Saturday’s affair through one of the two club’s official channels.
Fans will be desperate to get a glimpse of new signings and academy youngsters taking centre stage during the clash. Even in a friendly, there are bragging rights on the line in a battle between Lancashire and Yorkshire.
Here is how to watch Man Utd vs. Leeds on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Leeds Kick Off?
- Location: Stockholm, Sweden
- Venue: Strawberry Arena
- Date: Saturday, July 19
- Kick-off time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Leeds on TV and Live Stream
The fixture will be shown on Man Utd’s MUTV streaming platform on their website, but a subscription costing £29.99 ($40.23) for the year is required to watch the clash. This will also allow fans to watch the club’s upcoming preseason matches against West Ham United, Bournemouth, Everton and Fiorentina, although those in the United States will not have access to the Premier League Summer Series live on MUTV.
The clash is also being shown on Leeds’s LUTV and can be purchased for a one-off payment of £4.99 ($6.69) here.
What Next for Man Utd and Leeds?
After Saturday’s match-up, Man Utd will jet off to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series against the aforementioned West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton, offering them important tests against opposition they will face next season. They finish up preseason against Fiorentina at Old Trafford on August 9—exactly eight days before their league opener at home to Arsenal.
As things stand, Leeds only have two more preseason friendlies confirmed in the calendar. They lock horns with Villarreal and AC Milan in early August, preparing them for their Premier League opener with Everton on 18 August.