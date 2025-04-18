Premier League Summer Series 2025: When Is It and Who’s Playing?
This summer, fans of English soccer in the United States will once again have the rare opportunity to see some of their favorite Premier League stars up close, as the league returns to America for the second edition of the Premier League Summer Series.
First launched in 2023, the Summer Series is a preseason tournament hosted across various U.S. cities. Over the course of eight days, a selection of Premier League clubs face off in a round-robin format—not just for a fancy piece of silverware, but for a valuable confidence boost ahead of the new season.
Chelsea were crowned champions in the inaugural edition, winning two and drawing one of their three matches. Aston Villa finished as runners-up, while Brentford came in last.
Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Fulham also featured—but none of those clubs will return in 2025. Instead, a fresh crop of Premier League sides is set to cross the Atlantic and showcase their talents to a brand-new audience.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League Summer Series 2025, including fixtures, venues, and which teams are taking part.
Which Teams Are Involved in the Premier League Summer Series 2025?
This year’s Premier League Summer Series will feature four teams: AFC Bournemouth, Everton, Manchester United, and West Ham United.
Of the participants, Manchester United is by far the biggest name. Still one of the most-followed clubs in world soccer, the Red Devils boast an array of superstar talent, including Bruno Fernandes, Matthijs de Ligt, and Casemiro.
However, United won’t head into the tournament as favorites. Despite a recent upturn in form under new manager Rúben Amorim, it’s been a disappointing campaign overall. For much of the season, United have found themselves closer to the relegation zone than the top six.
West Ham and Everton have also struggled throughout the year, both battling inconsistency and injury setbacks.
Bournemouth, on the other hand, have been one of the Premier League’s surprise packages. Under the guidance of Andoni Iraola, the Cherries have already surpassed their all-time points record in the top flight—with games to spare—and have caught the eye with their high-energy, direct style of play.
With momentum on their side and a fresh, fearless approach, Bournemouth may just be the team to watch in this summer’s tournament.
When Is the Premier League Summer Series 2025 Taking Place?
The Premier League Summer Series 2025 is taking place between Jul. 26 and Aug. 3, 2025.
Where Will the Premier League Summer Series 2025 Be Held?
The Summer Series 2025 will be played across three iconic U.S. venues: MetLife Stadium (New Jersey), Soldier Field (Chicago), and Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta).
- MetLife Stadium – Located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, it's home to the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets, with a capacity of 82,500.
- Soldier Field – One of the oldest sporting venues in the U.S., Soldier Field hosts both MLS side Chicago Fire and the NFL’s Chicago Bears. It can hold 61,500 fans.
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Based in Atlanta, this modern arena is the home of Atlanta United and features a capacity of 73,019.
MetLife Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium are also among the venues selected to host matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
Premier League Summer Series 2025: Full Fixture List
Date
Match
Venue
Time
Saturday, July 26
Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth
MetLife Stadium
16:00 (ET)
Saturday, July 26
Manchester United vs. West Ham United
MetLife Stadium
19:00 (ET)
Wednesday, July 30
West Ham United vs. Everton
Soldier Field
17:30 (CT)
Wednesday, July 30
Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth
Soldier Field
20:30 (CT)
Sunday, August 3
AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham United
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
14:00 (ET)
Sunday, August 3
Manchester United vs. Everton
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
17:00 (ET)
How Can Fans Watch the Premier League Summer Series 2025?
NBC Sports—the Premier League’s longtime U.S. broadcast partner—will serve as the host broadcaster for the Summer Series, with coverage available across NBCUniversal’s networks and streaming on Peacock.