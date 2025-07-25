Man Utd vs. West Ham: Premier League Summer Series Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The second iteration of the Premier League Summer Series gets underway this weekend, with Manchester United beginning their campaign against West Ham United.
Chelsea were the inaugural winners of this preseason tournament two summers ago, and the competition is back in the United States in 2025 following last year’s cancellation.
Bournemouth and Everton kick off first on Saturday night before these two lock horns, with United aiming score a rare victory over the Hammers. West Ham have won four of the previous five head-to-head meetings, including a 2–0 triumph at Old Trafford in May.
The two clubs headed into the summer off the bad of wretched seasons, although United’s 2024–25 campaign was historically bad. In east London, Graham Potter struggled to rejuvenate a West Ham squad that suffered under Julen Lopetegui.
The Hammers’ preseason started with a 3–1 win over Grasshoppers last weekend, while United played out a drab stalemate with Leeds United in Stockholm.
Here’s Sports Illustrated‘s guide to this Premier League Summer Series clash.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. West Ham Kick-Off?
- Location: East Rutherford, United States
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Date: Sunday, July 27 / Saturday, July 26
- Kick-off Time: Midnight BST / 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
Man Utd vs. West Ham Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man Utd: 1 win
- West Ham: 4 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Man Utd 0–2 West Ham (May 11, 2025) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man Utd
West Ham
Man Utd 0–0 Leeds Utd - 7/19/25
Grasshoppers 1–3 West Ham - 7/19/25
Hong Kong 1–3 Man Utd - 5/30/25
Ipswich Town 1–3 West Ham - 5/25/25
ASEAN All Stars 1–0 Man Utd - 5/28/25
West Ham 1–2 Nottingham Forest - 5/18/25
Man Utd 2–0 Aston Villa - 5/25/25
Man Utd 0–2 West Ham - 5/11/25
Tottenham 1–0 Man Utd - 5/21/25
West Ham 1–1 Tottenham - 5/4/25
How to Watch Man Utd vs. West Ham on TV
Country
Channel
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League
United States
Peacock
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Sports
International
MUTV
Man Utd Team News
Man Utd’s new signings have travelled with the squad to the United States, and Bryan Mbeumo could make his debut for the club this weekend. Matheus Cunha already made his bow in red (well, white) last weekend during the goalless draw with Leeds in Sweden.
Harry Maguire has now teamed up with Amorim’s squad on the East Coast, having dealt with a personal matter earlier this week. Lisandro Martínez has also travelled as he steps up his recovery from a long-term knee injury.
André Onana won’t play a part in the Summer Series as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury, but he’s also out in the U.S., unlike Amorim’s ’bomb squad’. Jadon Sancho, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Alejandro Garnacho have been left at home.
Tyler Fredricson, Jack Fletcher, Bendito Mantato and Ethan Williams are some of the youngsters who’ll be intent on making an impression.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham (3-4-2-1): Bayındır; Yoro, De Ligt, Heaven; Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Højlund.
West Ham Team News
Graham Potter has named a 29-man squad for West Ham’s summer tour. New arrival Kyle Walker-Peters was on the plane, and the versatile full-back could make his debut for the club this weekend.
Another fresh addition, El Hadji Malick Diouf, played 45 minutes last weekend in the victory over Grasshoppers.
Academy graduate Callum Marshall scored in last week’s victory, and he’s one of ten West Ham academy starlets selected by Potter to travel to the U.S. One of whom, Ollie Scarles, featured plenty of times in the Premier League last season.
Crysencio Summerville, George Earthy and Krisztián Hegyi have not travelled due to injury, while Edson Álvarez will eventually join his teammates on the East Coast after he was granted extra time off in the wake of Mexico’s Gold Cup success.
West Ham Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
West Ham Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd (3-4-3): Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman; Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Souček, Diouf; Bowen, Fullkrug, Guilherme
Man Utd vs. West Ham Score Prediction
There were few thrills to discuss in Man Utd’s preseason opener last week, while West Ham overcame tame opposition. The two teams are only at the start of their 2025–26 preparations, so expect plenty of rotation this weekend with both managers aiming to give as many players as possible minutes.
Potter could match Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 here, and that could make for a rather stodgy encounter with little action.
However, this may be an occasion where the additional quality supplied by United’s two new attacking signings bears fruit. A moment of individual brilliance could tilt the preseason bout in the Red Devils’ favour.