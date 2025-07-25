Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham: Mbeumo, Cunha to Combine for First Time
Manchester United caught their first glimpse of Matheus Cunha in Red Devils colours last Saturday, and another new arrival is expected to make his bow this weekend.
United’s 2025–26 preparations continue in the United States, and they’re one of four teams competing in the week-long Premier League Summer Series.
Their summer started with a goalless draw against the newly-promoted Leeds United, and they’ll take on another three domestic rivals across the pond before facing Fiorentina a week before the new season starts.
While the Summer Series is a preseason tournament, there is silverware on offer at the end of it. We should expect hints of competitiveness at MetLife this weekend, and here’s the United team Ruben Amorim could pick to take on West Ham.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham (3-4-2-1)
GK: Altay Bayındır—André Onana has flown to the U.S., but United’s number one, for the time being, isn’t expected to play a part on tour due to a hamstring injury. Thus, there should be several chances for Bayındır to impress.
CB: Leny Yoro—The talented young defender enjoyed a promising debut season in Manchester despite suffering from injuries. He appeared in the second half last week and could be named in a strong starting XI here.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—Harry Maguire’s delayed arrival could allow Dutchman De Ligt to start at the heart of United’s backline.
CB: Ayden Heaven—The former Arsenal starlet has impressed at the start of his Man Utd career, and he could line up on the left side of Amorim’s back three.
RWB: Diogo Dalot—A favourite of the manager’s, Dalot has been one of the steadier performers under Amorim, and he’s shown an ability to play down either flank.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—United’s new additions mean we’re likely to see the captain perform in a deeper role, although many will question whether he’s got the partner at his disposal for this to work.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—Ugarte signed from Paris Saint-Germain last summer but enjoyed a so-so debut season. While a scruffy ball-winner who can prove a pesky opponent, his limitations are clear. Still, Amorim, who got the best out of him at Sporting CP, will hope the midfielder can improve in his second year.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—Dorgu, in particular, should benefit from a full preseason, having joined the club in January. The Dane is yet to ignite in Manchester.
AM: Matheus Cunha—The first summer signing was through the door early, so Cunha has had time to get up to speed with Amorim’s demands. The Brazilian made his debut last weekend against Leeds.
AM: Bryan Mbeumo—Why not? Mbeumo’s signing was confirmed last week, and he was on the plane. Amorim will want his two No. 10s to get familiar with one another long before the new season starts.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—This remains a problem position for Man Utd, and a fresh face is expected before the transfer window slams shut. For now, Højlund, who performed poorly last season, remains Amorim’s top choice to lead the line.