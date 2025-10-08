Man Utd Wonderkid Joins England Training After Harry Kane Injury
The absence of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane from England training on Wednesday saw Manchester United’s teenage star Shea Lacey called up to train with Thomas Tuchel’s first team.
Kane insisted he “should be fine” for England duty after limping off in the late stages of Bayern Munich’s 3–0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, but remained inside in the gym on Wednesday as Tuchel took his team out on the grass.
Sky Sports News report a knock on Kane’s ankle has left him a “major doubt” to feature in England’s friendly against Wales on Thursday.
Tuchel’s priority for this international window is a World Cup qualifier against Latvia on October 14, meaning Kane is almost certainly set to be rested against Wales in the hope that he is healthy enough to feature in the competitive fixture.
Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins would appear to be the likely stand-in, while Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford could also feature centrally.
Shea Lacey Among Three Youngsters Drafted Into Training
Looking to make up the numbers in attack, Tuchel called on 18-year-old Lacey to leave Under-20 training and join in with the seniors.
Lacey, an attacking midfielder with two goals in three appearances for United’s Under-23s this season, is highly rated inside Old Trafford but is still waiting for his senior debut. He has trained with Ruben Amorim’s side and is reported to have caught the Portuguese’s eye.
The teenager has been forced to be patient at this young stage of his career after a spate of injury problems—Lacey recently completed what was his first full 90 minutes since October 2023.
There was space for more youth call-ups as Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarell Quansah also missed Wednesday’s training session.
19-year-old Chelsea centre back Harrison Murray-Campbell was called up, as was Manchester City right back Lakyle Samuel, a 19-year-old currently on loan with Bromley in League Two.