Manchester City 3–1 Club Brugge: Player Ratings As City Advance to Champions League Knockout Stage
On the final matchday of the league phase, Manchester City punched their ticket to the Champions League knockout stage with a 3–1 victory over Club Brugge.
Manchester City came into their match against Club Brugge with all the pressure on their shoulders. Pep Guardiola's side needed a victory to advance to the knockout phase playoff or risk crashing out of the Champions League.
Despite seeing plenty of the ball in the early stages of the match, the Citizens did not even manage a shot on target in the first half. Instead, it was Club Brugge that found the back of the net on the brink of halftime. Ferran Jutglà blew past Matheus Nunes on the counterattack and found a streaking Raphael Onyedika, who buried his first Champions League goal from 15 yards out.
Mateo Kovačić answered back just eight minutes into the second half. The Croatian did it all himself, making a run from the midfield to the edge of the box, where he sent a low shot into the back of the net. City then took the lead thanks to an own goal from Joel Ordóñez.
Savinho sealed City's place in the knockout phase playoffs with his first Champions League goal for City. The Brazilian controlled a cross from John Stones with his chest before poking the ball home to give City a two-goal cushion and the eventual victory.
Here are the player ratings from City’s comeback against Club Brugge.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER CITY'S WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Manchester City Player Ratings vs. Club Brugge (4-1-4-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Ederson
6.1/10
RB: Matheus Nunes
7.2/10
CB: John Stones
8.9/10
CB: Manuel Akanji
7.5/10
LB: Joško Gvardiol
7.1/10
DM: Mateo Kovačić
8.1/10
RW: Bernardo Silva
7.3/10
AM: İlkay Gündoğan
6.3/10
AM: Kevin De Bruyne
7.9/10
LW: Phil Foden
7.2/10
ST: Erling Haaland
7.4/10
SUB: Savinho (46' for İlkay Gündoğan)
7.5/10
SUB: Rico Lewis (81' for De Bruyne)
6.1/10