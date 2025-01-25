Manchester City 3–1 Chelsea: Player Ratings As Phil Foden Seals Comeback
Phil Foden sealed a hard-fought comeback for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side overturned an early deficit to defeat Chelsea, 3–1, in the Premier League on Saturday.
City fell behind just three minutes in when January signing Abdukodir Khusanov, making his debut, gifted the ball to Nicolas Jackson, who set up Noni Madueke to tap into an empty net.
After City had a goal from another of their debutants in Omar Marmoush disallowed, it then leveled just before halftime when defender Joško Gvardiol scored his fifth goal of the season.
After the break, Guardiola's men dominated and were rewarded for their dominance in the 68th minute when Erling Haaland latched onto Ederson's long ball, turned brilliantly and lofted the ball over Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, who had strayed too far off his line.
Foden completed the scoring in the 87th minute, slotting into the bottom corner after a precise pass from Haaland.
The victory lifted City to fourth place in the league, extending their unbeaten run to six matches. Meanwhile, Chelsea has won just one of their last seven games.
Here are the player ratings from City’s impressive comeback against Chelsea.
Manchester City Player Ratings vs. Chelsea (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Ederson
8.3/10
RB: Matheus Nunes
8.1/10
CB: Manuel Akanji
6.9/10
CB: Abdukodir Khusanov
5.3/10
LB: Joško Gvardiol
8.2/10
CM: Mateo Kovačić
7.3/10
CM: İlkay Gündoğan
7.5/10
CM: Bernardo Silva
7.2/10
RW: Phil Foden
7.2/10
ST: Erling Haaland
8.7/10
LW: Omar Marmoush
7.2/10
SUB: John Stones (54' for Khusanov)
6.6/10
SUB: Kevin De Bruyne (74' for Marmoush)
6.0/10
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Manchester City (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Robert Sánchez
4.7/10
RB: Reece James
6.0/10
CB: Levi Colwill
5.1/10
CB: Trevoh Chalobah
5.9/10
LB: Marc Cucurella
5.9/10
CM: Enzo Fernández
5.8/10
CM: Moises Caicedo
5.9/10
RM: Noni Madueke
7.5/10
AM: Cole Palmer
6.5/10
LM: Jadon Sancho
6.2/10
ST: Nicolas Jackson
7.5/10
SUB: Christopher Nkunku (61' for Jackson)
6.4/10
SUB: Malo Gusto (73' for James)
6.2/10
SUB: Pedro Neto (73' for Sancho)
6.0/10