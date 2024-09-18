Manchester City Player Ratings vs. Inter – Guardiola's Side Wasteful in Goalless Draw
Premier League champion Manchester City played Serie A winner Inter Milan to a 0–0 draw in the UEFA Champions League at the Etihad Stadium.
The visitors couldn't get a sniff of the ball during the opening stages with City suffocating the opposition deep inside its own half. Inter had a few chances to break forward on the counter, but poor decision making in the final third let the Serie A side down.
Pep Guardiola's side looked for the opener throughout the first half in between a few counter attacks from Inter. Erling Haaland came close to breaking the deadlock, but couldn't apply the finishing touch.
On the opposite end of the pitch, Mehdi Taremi found himself on the edge of the City penalty area several times. He took too long to make his next move with Lautaro Martínez on the bench watching on.
City pushed for the winner as the match wore on but just couldn't convert the multiple chances it created. Both sides settled for a draw and left the match with a point apiece in the first matchweek in the new Champions League format.
Manchester City Player Ratings (3–4–2–1)
Starters
GK: Ederson – 6/10 – Made some expected saves in the first 45. Didn't have much to do in the second half thanks to the impressive performances from his defenders.
CB: Manuel Akanji – 7/10 – Solid as ever in the right-hand side of the back three.
CB: Rúben Dias – 7/10 – Calm and composed on the ball while not allowing Taremi much space to operate.
CB: Joško Gvardiol – 7/10 – Came out on the front foot with great anticipation to make a couple of key interceptions. Isolated Thuram by pushing him out to the wide areas where he isn't usually as effective.
DM: Rodri – 7/10 – The Spain international was everywhere in the opening stages, not allowing Inter players much time on the ball. Rodri swept up loose balls in his own path to help City dominate possession.
DM: Rico Lewis – 7/10 – His movement was phenomenal throughout the match as he slipped between Inter players to pop up all over the pitch.
RW: Savinho – 6/10 – Disrupted the Inter defensive players with his relentless pressing. End product left much to be desire.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne – 6/10 – Started slow but got better as the first half progressed. Unfortunate to suffer an injury as he couldn't continue in the second half.
AM: Bernardo Silva – 6/10 – Like Savinho, Silva too helped out by defending from the front with aggressive pressing to force Inter into turnovers in their own half.
LW: Jack Grealish – 6/10 – Limited impact outside of an early chance where he created separation resulting in a blocked shot.
ST: Erling Haaland – 6/10 – Quiet in the first half outside of a headed effort straight at Sommer. City didn't generate much service in his direction in the second 45.
Substitutes
AM: İlkay Gündoğan – 7/10 – Helped pick up the pace in the final third after coming on. Missed a couple of golden opportunities to put his team in front.
RW: Phil Foden – 6/10 – Got into enticing positions in the final third, but took too long to get a shot off or find a teammate.
RW: Jérémy Doku – 6/10
Manager
Pep Guardiola – 7/10 - City, as expected, controlled possession throughout the match but were let down with its poor finishing in the final third. The likes of Foden, Grealish and Gündoğan retained the ball near the top of the Inter penalty area, but just couldn't put away any of the chances they created.