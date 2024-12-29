Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester City: Premier League
After a turbulent two months, Manchester City are looking to end 2024 on a high against Leicester City.
The defending English champions have yet to find a solution to their deepening crisis. Manchester City have just one win in their last 13 matches across all competitions, and five points in the last two months of Premier League action. Pep Guardiola's side finally snapped its three-game losing streak with a 1–1 draw against Everton on Boxing Day, but the result was still a disappointment for the Citizens.
Many of City's problems stem from injuries. Guardiola will still be without Rúben Dias, Rodri and Oscar Bobb as the three players remain in the crowded City infirmary with long-term injuries. John Stones, Jack Grealish, Ederson and Mathues Nunes also remain a doubt. Nathan Aké, meanwhile, suffered from fatigue against the Toffees, but should be available to play again at the weekend.
Here's how Manchester City could lineup against Leicester City on Dec. 29.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester City (4-1-4-1)
GK: Stefan Ortega—Ortega has yet to give Guardiola a reason to bench him in favor of Ederson.
RB: Rico Lewis—The 20-year-old is the much better and more reliable option on the right flank over Kyle Walker.
CB: Nathan Aké—If the Dutchman recovered in time, expect him to play alongside Akanji. Should Aké can only feature off the bench, Walker or even Jahmai Simpson-Pusey will get another chance to prove their worth to Guardiola.
CB: Manuel Akanji—Akanji needs to be at his best if City want to keep their second clean sheet in two months.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—The defender must lock down Jordan Ayew, who found the back of the net against Liverpool inside of six minutes.
CM: Mateo Kovačić—The ex-Real Madrid man is coming off his best match since returning from injury. The quick turn around could leave the door open for İlkay Gündoğan, though, should Guardiola exercise caution with the Croatian.
RW: Savinho—Although he is still searching for his first goal in a blue shirt, Savinho could earn a second consecutive start on the right wing after his performance against the Toffees.
AM: Bernardo Silva—The Portugal international scored City's only goal on Boxing Day.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne—De Bruyne has only logged 15 minutes in the last two fixtures and is due to return to the XI.
LW: Jérémy Doku—The Belgian could be in for another start on the left wing as Grealish deals with a new muscle injury.
ST: Erling Haaland—The Norway international will look to bounce back from missing a penalty that could have guaranteed City all three points on Thursday.