Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Leyton Orient: FA Cup
Following one of the most lopsided defeats in Pep Guardiola's managerial career in Manchester City's 1–5 loss to Arsenal, the Citizens are back in action against League One outfit, Leyton Orient, in round four of the FA Cup.
Manchester City drew a favorable matchup that should see them advance with relative ease to the fifth round of the tournament given the significant gap in quality between both sides. Eliminated from the Carabao Cup and 15 points off Liverpool's pace in the Premier League, the FA Cup is realistically City's only avenue for domestic silverware this season.
The Champions League is the other competition City are still alive in. However, the mid-week clash in the first leg of the playoff round vs. title holders Real Madrid in a matter of days looms large. Despite City's below standards season, eliminating Los Blancos from their favorite competition could potentially fuel a deeper run in Europe.
Because of Real Madrid's imminent visit, expect Guardiola to field an alternative side at Gaughan Group Stadium to save some of his cornerstone pieces for the Champions League fixture.
Here's how Manchester City could lineup vs. Leyton Orient trying to get closer to a third straight FA Cup final.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Leyton Orient (4-2-3-1)
GK: Stefan Ortega—Ortega will allow Ederson more time to recover from a minor injury to be ready for Real Madrid visit.
RB: Rico Lewis—Guardiola has utilized Matheus Nuñes as his first choice right back recently but Lewis will get the nod in the FA Cup.
CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—Khusanov will hope his second City appearance goes better than his debut against Chelsea.
CB: Manuel Akanji—Akanji will lead the defensive line, adding some experience to the heart of defense.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—The lack of suitable left back cover means Gvardiol starts.
CM: Nico González—The newest City signing will make his debut as the midfield anchor.
CM: İlkay Gündoğan—The experienced German will operate close to Gonzáles in the double pivot.
RW: Savinho—The Brazilian has been arguably City's best player in recent games and will get the nod to start on the right wing.
AM: James McAtee—City's academy graduate scored a hat-trick in the third round and will hope for another impressive display.
LW: Jack Grealish—Grealish will start for City for the first time since Jan. 11.
ST: Omar Marmoush—Marmoush will continue to get playing time to acclimate to his new team, this time leading the line and offering Erling Halaand a rest.