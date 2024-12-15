Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester United: Premier League
Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City welcome fierce rivals, Manchester United, to the Etihad for a derby the Citizens can't afford to lose.
Pep Guardiola's side continues to languish amid the worst run of results in the manager's career. A lethargic performance in the UEFA Champions League defeat against Juventus midweek saw City drop dangerously close to the elimination places. In the Premier League, the team's collected only four points from a possible 18 in their last six games.
City's poor form now have them nine points back of pace setter, Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Anything but a win against Man United could signify the end of a potential fifth straight Premier League title. Guardiola already lost once to Amorim this season whilst still at Sporting CP. Amorim dismantled City 4–1 in the Champions League.
Injuries have played a massive role in City's recent downfall. However, things don't appear to be getting much better, as Guardiola will be without Manuel Akanji, Nathan Aké and John Stones through injury, plus Rico Lewis is suspended for the Manchester derby.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester United (3-2-4-1)
GK: Stefan Ortega—Ortega appears to have taken over the starting role in recent weeks.
CB: Kyle Walker—Walker's struggles have been significant this term, but he'll look to put on a vintage performance against United.
CB: Rubén Dias—The Portuguese center back will be the leader of City's back line in the heart of defense.
CB: Joško Gvardiol—The Croatian has struggled mightily of late but Guardiola's lack of options mean he'll keep his spot in the XI.
CM: Mateo Kovačić—The former Chelsea midfielder recovered from injury and was an unused substitute against Juventus. He'll return to the lineup as a much needed reinforcement.
CM: İlkay Gündoğan—The German midfielder will anchor the midfield pivot hoping to control the tempo of the game.
RW: Bernardo Silva—The silky smooth Silva will look to cause havoc starting from the right wing.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne—The Belgian will start for a third consecutive game for the first time since September.
AM: Phil Foden—Like Kovačić, Foden returned from injury and will be available. Foden has no goals and one assist this season after being named the Premier League's Player of the Season last term.
LW: Jérémy Doku—Doku will hope to take advantage of Amad Diallo's lack of defensive acumen to create danger from the left wing.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland is still the joint leader in the golden boot race with 13 Premier League goals this season.