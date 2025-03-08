Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Premier League
Manchester City take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in what could be a pivotal match for City's Champions League hopes next season.
The Premier League title might be well beyond Manchester City's reach, but they are still fighting to finish the season in the top four. Only two points separate Nottingham Forest, City and Chelsea behind league-leaders Liverpool and Arsenal. Pep Guardiola's men have a golden opportunity to jump into third place with a victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
The last time the two sides faced off, City walked away with a 3–0 victory at the Etihad. Now, they must travel to the City Ground without the injured Nathan Aké, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Oscar Bobb and Rodri. Expect a much-changed XI from Guardiola after the Spaniard started many of his fringe players against Plymouth Argyle last weekend.
City's best players will look to lead their team to a second consecutive Premier League victory away from home for the first time this season. Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have not secured three points since their dominant 7–0 win over Brighton on Feb. 1.
Here's what City's XI could look like against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Mar. 8.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1)
GK: Ederson—The Brazilian has not been at his best this season, but he remains Guardiola's first-choice keeper.
RB: Matheus Nunes—The fight between Nunes and Rico Lewis at right back is a toss up, but the Portugal international's performance against Spurs should be enough to get the nod on Saturday.
CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—After a shaky start in a blue shirt, Khusanov has been as solid as they come in defense.
CB: Rúben Dias—Dias will have to be at his best to keep Chris Wood off the scoresheet. The Nottingham Forest striker comes into the match with 18 goals in the Premier League this season.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—Saturday's fixture marks Gvardiol's 82nd appearance for City since joining the club last summer.
DM: Nico González—The Spaniard brings some much needed defensive stability to City's midfield with Rodri still out injured.
DM: Mateo Kovačić—Kovačić returns to the XI after being rested against Plymouth Argyle.
RW: Savinho—The 20-year-old's debut season for City might lack goals, but his playmaking in the final third has been a bright spot this season.
AM: Omar Marmoush—Marmoush is still looking to recreate his spectacular performance against Newcastle United.
LW: Jérémy Doku—The Belgian earned his spot in Guardiola's XI after his performances against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. Doku outclassed Trent Alexander-Arnold, dribbling past the England international 12 times.
ST: Erling Haaland—The striker marked his return from injury with the game-winning goal against Spurs. Haaland will look to make a similar impact at the City Ground.