Pep Guardiola Confirms Rodri ACL Injury, Out for Season
Manchester City midfielder Rodri will miss the rest of the 2024–25 after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
"He had surgery this morning–ACL and some meniscus. So, next season he will be here. This season is over [for him]," Guardiola said Friday in a press conference. Rodri was substituted against Arsenal in the 15th minute after a coming together between him and Thomas Partey. The midfielder received treatment on the field, but couldn't continue and was substituted in the 21st minute.
ESPN reported Sept. 23 that Rodri had suffered an ACL injury and would miss the rest of the season.
The Euro 2024 winner is arguably the best midfielder in the world and one Man City do not have a like-for-like swap in terms of overall level. Guardiola's team has yet to lose this season only dropping points in a 2–2 draw against Arsenal.
Guardiola also mentioned that Kevin De Bryune won't be available for City's clash with Newcastle United. "Maybe before the international break," the manager added.