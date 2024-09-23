Manchester City's Rodri Suffers Season-Ending ACL Injury, per Report
Manchester City midfielder Rodri will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury in his right knee against Arsenal.
Tests confirmed the injury suffered in the 15th minute after a coming together between him and Arsenal's Thomas Partey, according to ESPN. "... The Spain international is set for more tests but everything points towards an ACL injury. He is likely to undergo surgery in Barcelona.
The injury came in the 15th minute when the Euro 2024 winner collided with Thomas Partey off the ball waiting for a corner to be played. The midfielder received some treatment, but couldn't continue and was substituted in the 21st minute.
It's a huge blow for a City side looking for a fifth-consecutive Premier League title and a second Champions League trophy. Kevin De Bruyne missed out on Sunday's match, and only played in 18 league games last season. Guardiola has said he's unsure when De Bruyne will return leaving City with two gaps to fill in midfield.
Rodri has been a crucial part of Manchester City's success in recent history. He scored the Champions League-winning goal against Inter Milan in the team's treble-winning campaign. Considering City's squad, it's arguable he's the only player the side don't have a like-for-like replacement of ready to come in off the bench given his impact and importance tactically.
Manchester City haven't lost a Premier League game in 52 tries in which Rodri started, including the 2–2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday.