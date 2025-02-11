Manchester City's Season Hits New Low as Six-Year Champions League Record Snapped
Manchester City's season continues to hit new lows as Real Madrid put an end to their 35-game unbeaten streak at home in the Champions League.
The last time Pep Guardiola's juggernaut lost at home in the Champions League was back in Sept. 2018 against Olympique Lyon. Manchester City was eliminated on penalties at the Etihad Stadium by Los Blancos last season, but the game ended in a draw keeping that streak in tact. After Tuesday's loss, the streak has officially been broken.
The home side were leading with just four minutes left before stoppage time, but substitute Brahim Diaz found the back of the net after an awkward save from Ederson. With just three minutes added on, it looked like it would end honors even with it all to play for heading back to the Santiago Bernabeu. But, in classic Real Madrid fashion, they found a way on a Champions League evening as Jude Bellingham tapped the ball home in the 92nd minute. Vinicius Junior beat Ederson with a chipped ball that was waiting to be tapped home.
The victory was even sweeter given the storied history between these two teams. Manchester City fans even took a shot at the Brazilian forward displaying a tifo before the game with Rodri and his Ballon d'Or trophy with the phrase: "Stop crying your heart out."
The bright side is the tie isn't over and it's not out of reach. Manchester City must regroup for the second leg down a goal. There's no stress of away goals any more, but they must come out firing on all cylinders to overturn what could've been a draw.