Manchester City Fans Target Real Madrid With Ballon d'Or Banner for Champions League Match
Manchester City fans made sure to remind Real Madrid that Rodri took home the Ballon d'Or over Vinícius Júnior before the two sides clashed in the Champions League.
For the fifth time in the last six years, Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to clash in the Champions League knockout stage. The first leg of the 2024–25 knockout phase playoff tie kicks off at the Etihad and a sea of blue shirts welcomed the defending Spanish and European champions with a bold banner.
The banner showed Rodri with the 2024 Ballon d'Or award next to the message, "Stop crying your heart out." Here's a better look at the banner below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
The message might be the title of a famous Oasis song, but it is of course referring to Real Madrid's vocal protest over the Manchester City midfielder taking home the most prestigious individual award in soccer. When Los Blancos found out that Vinícius Júnior did not win the Ballon d'Or, the entire club boycotted the ceremony.
In the aftermath, many players spoke out against the decision, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário and the entirety of Real Madrid. They felt the Brazilian should have won the award for the role he played in Real Madrid's winning-La Liga, Champions League and Spanish Super Cup campaigns.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER CITY'S WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Rodri, however, took center stage at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris to accept the award for his contributions to Manchester City's fourth consecutive Premier League title as well as Spain's 2024 Euro title. Perhaps the best argument for the Spaniard winning the Ballon d'Or is just how much City have struggled without him in the midfield this season.
The 28-year-old tore his ACL back in September, but he is still included in Pep Guardiola's squad for the Champions League knockout stage. Rodri is an irreplaceable presence for City even when he cannot play, and the club's loyal fans continue to show support for their first ever Ballon d'Or winner.