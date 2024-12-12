Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Head to Head Record, Top Scorers
Every time Manchester City and Manchester United face off, the two teams add another chapter to one of the biggest rivalries in sport.
Dating back to the late 1800s, the Manchester derby almost always delivers must-see goals, fierce clashes and thrilling moments across all competitions. Manchester United and Manchester City have taken turns dominating the fixture, but the Red Devils have the all-time edge thanks to the club's excellence under Sir Alex Ferguson.
The Citizens have since closed the gap in their head-to-head with Manchester United under Pep Guardiola. Still, past results and form go out the window with a Manchester derby on the horizon—just look at the 2024 FA Cup final between the two sides.
As the world awaits the next Manchester derby, check out the rivalry's history, top scorers and more.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER CITY'S WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Manchester City vs. Manchester United History
There have been 194 Manchester derbies since the two clubs played their first match against one another back in 1891. At the time, Manchester City went by Ardwick AFC and Manchester United were called Newton Heath. The fixture took place in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup and Newton Heath walked away with a 5–1 victory.
Over the next nearly century and a half, Manchester United tallied 79 victories over their rivals while Manchester City recorded 62 wins against the Red Devils. There have been 53 draws between the two sides across all competitions.
In 54 Premier League Manchester derbies, Manchester United secured 25 victories while Manchester City managed 20 wins. Only nine Premier League fixtures between the two clubs have ended in a draw.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER UNITED WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Manchester United's Last Victory vs. Manchester City
Manchester United last defeated Manchester City in the 2024 FA Cup final. The Red Devils walked away with a 1–2 victory at Wembley Stadium despite finishing the 2023–24 Premier League season 31 points behind Guardiola's men. The trophy was the last of Erik ten Hag's tenure.
Manchester City's Last Victory vs. Manchester United
Three months after the 2024 FA Cup final, Manchester City defeated Manchester United in a penalty shootout to lift the 2024 FA Community Shield. The win was Manchester City's ninth victory over Manchester United this decade.
Manchester City vs. Manchester United H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Manchester City: 4 wins
- Manchester United: 1 win
- Draws: 0
Last meeting: Manchester City 1–1 (Pens 7–6) Manchester United (Aug. 10, 2024) – FA Community Shield
Manchester Derby Top Scorers
Check out the top ten scorers in Manchester derby history.
Player
Club
Goals
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
11
Joe Hayes
Manchester City
10
Francis Lee
Manchester City
10
Sergio Agüero
Manchester City
9
Bobby Charlton
Manchester United
9
Colin Bell
Manchester City
8
Eric Cantona
Manchester United
8
Brian Kidd
Manchester United, Manchester City
8
Joe Spence
Manchester United
8
Paul Scholes
Manchester United
7
Wayne Rooney leads the way in Manchester derby scoring. The former captain bagged 11 goals against Manchester City, none more memorable and spectacular than his bicycle kick in 2011.
Of the current players on Manchester City and Manchester United, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford all have six goals each. The players could find themselves cracking the top ten if they continue to find success against their biggest rivals.