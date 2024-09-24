Manchester United 2024–25 UEFA Europa League Squad
Manchester United has its sights set on lifting its second UEFA Europa League title this season.
After the club endured one of its worst seasons in recent memory, Erik ten Hag still managed to lift the FA Cup over rival Manchester City with a 2–1 victory at Wembley Stadium. The Red Devils' win meant that the team earned direct qualification to this season's edition of the Europa League.
Like Chelsea in the Conference League, United is also one of the favorites in the Europa League alongside Olympique Lyon, Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Porto and fellow Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.
United's first and only Europa League triumph came back in 2017 under then head coach José Mourinho. Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan secured the team's first piece of European glory since its Champions League triumph in 2008.
Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are still eligible for selection being club-trained players.
Both can be added to the team's squad ahead of games since they were both born after Jan. 1, 2003, according to the UEFA rules.
Goalkeepers
- Altay Bayındır
- Tom Heaton
- André Onana
- Dermot Mee
Defenders
- Victor Lindelöf
- Noussair Mazraoui
- Matthijs De Ligt
- Harry Maguire
- Lisandro Martínez
- Tyrell Malacia
- Leny Yoro
- Diogo Dalot
- Luke Shaw
- Jonny Evans
- Harry Amass
Midfielders
- Mason Mount
- Bruno Fernandes
- Christian Eriksen
- Casemiro
- Manuel Ugarte
Forwards
- Rasmus Højlund
- Marcus Rashford
- Joshua Zirkzee
- Amad Diallo
- Antony