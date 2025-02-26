Manchester United 3–2 Ipswich Town: Player Ratings As United Rally With 10 Men
Manchester United survived with 10 men for over 45 minutes to leave Old Trafford with a 3–2 victory over Ipswich Town.
Manchester United came into their match against 18th-place Ipswich Town in desperate need of a victory after dropping points in their last three Premier League matches. The Red Devils got off to a terrible start, though, and found themselves trailing inside of four minutes. Mistakes from Patrick Dorgu and André Onana inside their own penalty area gifted Jaden Philogene-Bidace the game's opening goal.
Just 18 minutes later, it was Ipswich's turn to gift United a goal. Bruno Fernandes whipped in a free kick that Sam Morsy sent into the back of his own net. Then, Matthijs de Ligt scored the go-ahead goal for the hosts after Ipswich failed to properly clear Fernandes's delivery from the corner flag.
The game flipped on its head when Dorgu received a straight red card for an awful challenge on Omari Hutchinson. The Denmark international made a lunging tackle that got none of the ball and instead caught Hutchinson's shin on the follow through. Ipswich took advantage of being a man-up and Philogene-Bidace found his second of the night to put his side level on the brink of halftime.
The Red Devils came storming out of the tunnel, though, and once again took the lead after Harry Maguire headed home another perfect delivery from Fernandes's corner. Ruben Amorim's side held onto their 3–2 lead until the final whistle and picked up their first Premier League victory since Jan. 26.
United now sit 14th in the standings with 33 points. The Red Devils' next challenge comes against Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday, Mar. 2.
Check out player ratings from the match below.
Manchester United Player Ratings vs. Ipswich Town (3-4-3)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Player
Rating
GK: André Onana
5.5/10
CB: Matthijs de Ligt
7.8/10
CB: Harry Maguire
8.2/10
CB: Leny Yoro
6.7/10
RWB: Diogo Dalot
7/10
CM: Manuel Ugarte
7/10
CM: Bruno Fernandes
8.2/10
LWB: Patrick Dorgu
4.8/10
RW: Joshua Zirkzee
6.9/10
ST: Rasmus Højlund
5.9/10
LW: Alejandro Garnacho
6.7/10
SUB: Noussair Mazraoui (45' for Garnacho)
6.3/10
SUB: Casemiro (67' for Højlund)
6.5/10
SUB: Christian Eriksen (93' for Zirkzee)
5.9/10
SUB: Victor Lindelöf (93' for Yoro)
N/A