Man Utd ‘Reach Agreement’ to Sign Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo
Manchester United have finally agreed a deal to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, a report has confirmed.
Having failed with two bids—£55 million ($73.8 million) and then £62.5 million ($83.8 million)—progress on this deal appeared to grind to a halt before United submitted a third offer on Thursday which met Brentford’s asking price.
The Athletic note the two clubs have shaken hands on a deal worth an initial £65 million ($87.2 million) plus a further £6 million ($8.1 million), taking the total cost of the agreement to a whopping £71 million ($95.2 million).
Personal terms were reportedly agreed with Mbeumo weeks ago after the Cameroon international made it clear he only wanted to join United this summer. Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all previously held an interest but soon backed away when Mbeumo privately announced his preference.
The Cameroon international will now head for a medical before becoming the second senior addition to Ruben Amorim’s squad, following Matheus Cunha in putting pen to paper on a move to Old Trafford.
United have also signed young left-back Diego Léon and striker Enzo Kana-Biyik, the latter of whom has joined INEOS-owned Lausanne-Sport on loan.
The focus will now turn to outgoings, with United still working on deals to sell Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia. The Red Devils hope to recover the vast majority of the money spent on Cunha and Mbeumo through those sales.
Tactically, Amorim is expected to deploy Mbeumo alongside Cunha behind a central striker, but both players boast the versatility needed to spearhead the team if needed.