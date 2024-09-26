Manchester United CEO Sets Premier League Title Deadline, per Report
Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada informed staff of "Project 150," a plan to win the Premier League in 2028.
"Project 150" coincides with team's 150th anniversary when it was founded as Newton Heath in 1878, per The Athletic, before changing its name to Manchester United in 1902.
Berrada has reportedly told staff the aim of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club hierarchy is to win the Premier League title in 2028. "It's not a 10-year plan. The fans would run out of patience if it was a 10-year plan. But it's certainly a three-year plan to get there," Berrada said in The Athletic's report.
“To think that we’re going to be playing football as good as Manchester City played against Real Madrid last season by next year is not sensible. And if we give people false expectations, then they will get disappointed. So the key thing is our trajectory, so that people can see that we’re making progress. I think it’s the club’s 150-year anniversary in 2028… if our trajectory is leading to a very good place in that sort of timeframe then we’d be very happy with that. Because it’s not easy to turn Manchester United into the world’s best football team."
Berrada was appointed Manchester United CEO in 2024 after spending 13 years at Manchester City in different roles.
Manchester United, under Erik ten Hag, finished eighth and third in the Premier League the past two seasons. The former Ajax manager won two domestic cups in his first two years, but has finished as much as 31 points off Manchester City.
Manchester United currently sits in 11th winning having won just two of its first seven games.