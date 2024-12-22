Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth: Premier League
After a disappointing Carabao Cup quarterfinals exit, Manchester United are back to Premier League action against Bournemouth.
The Red Devils have yet to find some consistency under Ruben Amorim. Every time Manchester United score a big victory, they follow it up with a crushing defeat. Amorim's side left the Etihad with all three points last weekend but could not get by an injury-riddled Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup.
Looking to get back to winning ways, United are set to host the Cherries in their final match before the holidays. Sitting in 13th place in the Premier League standings, the Red Devils are in desperate need of another three points, but they will have their work cut out for themselves against a Bournemouth team that has only suffered two defeats in its last nine fixtures.
As Marcus Rashford's future at the club hangs in the balance, the England international is a doubt for the match and could be dropped for the third consecutive game. Amorim will also be unable to call on the injured Luke Shaw and Mason Mount. Victor Lindelöf is likely to miss out as well after coming off against Spurs with a new injury.
Here's what Manchester United's XI could look like against the Cherries on Dec. 22.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—The goalkeeper was sorely missed against Spurs as Altay Bayındır conceded four goals.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—Expect the Dutchman to return to the starting XI after missing out on the Red Devils' midweek clash due to illness.
CB: Harry Maguire—With injuries piling up, the England international is set to get the nod on Sunday after playing zero minutes against Tottenham.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—The Argentine has yet to be at his best under Amorim, but he is still a sure bet to start.
RWB: Amad Diallo—Diallo's goal and assist off the bench was not enough to get United through to the Carabao Cup semifinals. The 22-year-old already has two goals and four assists in December.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—Ugarte has become a staple in the midfield under Amorim despite struggling to reach top form.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Mainoo is due to return to the XI in place of Christian Eriksen. United conceded three goals without the teenager on the pitch against Spurs.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—The Portugal international created the most chances on Thursday and was one of United's best players at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
AM: Alejandro Garnacho—It could be time for the Argentine to make his first start since United's 2–3 defeat to Nottingham Forest. Should he only feature off the bench, though, expect Diallo to start in the more advanced position.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes will need to be at his best to help United get past a stingy Bournemouth backline that has only conceded two goals in its last three matches.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—The striker underwhelmed against Spurs but has still been more consistent up top than Joshua Zirkzee.