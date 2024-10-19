Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford: Premier League
Manchester United returns to action this weekend to play host to Brentford with head coach Erik ten Hag hopeful of three points to stay in charge at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils signed off for the October international break after a 0–0 draw at Aston Villa. United opted to stick with ten Hag for the time being even though the team sits in 14th place in the Premier League table with just eight points and two wins through seven matches.
While United's performances have been far from impressive this season, ten Hag has been rather unlucky with injuries in his squad. Key players like Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo are all expected to remain sidelined through late November/early December with their respective injuries. Longtime left-back Luke Shaw has yet to make an appearance this season as he's still dealing with a calf injury suffered in early August.
Veterans Harry Maguire and Mason Mount are doubts for the contest with knocks while the young Alejandro Garnacho is unlikely to play due to a knee problem. While many might see United as favorites against Brentford, Thomas Frank's team is typically one of the hardest to beat with only three defeats to Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.
Here's how the Red Devils could lineup against Brentford this weekend.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford (4-2-3-1)
GK: André Onana—The former Inter Milan shot-stopper hasn't looked great this season but he's been let down largely by poor defending in front of him.
RB: Victor Lindelöf—With Noussair Mazraoui unavailable, it makes sense for Lindelöf to slot in at right-back given that he's right-footed.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—One of ten Hag's former Ajax players hopes to put his best foot forward in the coming weeks. De Ligt has shown before he can perform well on the biggest stages at Bayern Munich and Juventus but we haven't seen it yet at United.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—The Argentina international gets another chance in the heart of defense alongside de Ligt, although Jonny Evans could take his place in the side if he's not up to par.
LB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot shifts over to left-back with Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw still out through injury.
DM: Christian Eriksen—The veteran midfielder starts in the middle of the park alongside Casemiro, looking to play the likes of Rashford and Diallo through on goal down the wings.
DM: Casemiro—It's been a rough start to the season for the ex-Real Madrid player. However, he still has a wealth of experience that could be key in the tough situation that United is in.
RW: Amad Diallo—With Garnacho unlikely to start, Diallo gets the not on the right-wing. The 22-year-old has been one of United's better performers to start the season.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes looks to build on his one assist in league play so far this season and hopes to score his first goal of the campaign in a bid to lift United to three points.
LW: Marcus Rashford—The England international hopes to put together a string of good performances to get the Red Devils back on track under ten Hag.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—Højlund is still searching for his first Premier League goal of the season and could get off the mark against a middle-of-the-pack Brentford defense.