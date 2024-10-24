Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Fenerbahce: UEFA Europa League
Manchester United's search for a first win in the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League season continues when it takes on Fenerbahçe.
The Red Devils are fresh off their third Premier League victory of the season with a 2–1 comeback win over Brentford at Old Trafford. Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Højlund were both on the scoresheet to override Ethan Pinnock's first-half header as Erik ten Hag's seat cooled off just a bit with his first win since mid-September.
United hopes to pick up its first three points in Europe but faces a tough task against Fenerbahçe at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in what will very likely be an unwelcoming environment for ten Hag's team. Not only will there be a hostile atmosphere, but United faces off against former head coach José Mourinho and former players Fred and Sofyan Amrabat.
Ten Hag's list of unavailable players isn't getting any shorter after Jonny Evans and Casemiro came off injured against Brentford. Both players appeared to have suffered knocks and could return for this weekend's clash vs. West Ham United but the team will still be without players like Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount.
Meanwhile, Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw are both nearing returns from their respective leg and calf injuries.
Here's how the Red Devils could lineup against Fenerbahçe.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Fenerbahce (4-2-3-1)
GK: André Onana—Onana faces a tough task of keeping a clean sheet away from home against a team that's capable of putting a goals in the back of the net.
RB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot starts on the right-side of the defense as Noussair Mazraoui regains fitness after his recent heart operation.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—The Dutch defender continues to settle in at his new club and looks to lead the backline to victory.
CB: Victor Lindelöf—Don't be surprised to see ten Hag opt for Lindelöf in the center of defense to help deal with crosses and defensive set pieces.
LB: Lisandro Martínez—The Argentine could feature as a full-back again after putting in a decent performance at left-back against Brentford.
DM: Toby Collyer—Due to the lack of players available, ten Hag might opt to give Toby Collyer the nod in midfield alongside Ugarte.
DM: Manuel Ugarte—Ugarte came on in the second half against Brentford and should be fit to start in the midweek contest. He needs a solid performance to get more minutes under his belt at his new club.
RW: Marcus Rashford—Rashford is likely to start at right-wing again given that United need three points and can't really afford to rotate players.
AM: Christian Eriksen—Unless Mason Mount makes a quick return from his head injury, Eriksen should get the nod in the final third as the primary playmaker. The 32-year-old would have less running to do and could help unlock the Fenerbahçe defense.
LW: Alejandro Garnacho—Garnacho is coming off an impressive showing against the Bees and he should start out wide againt for the Red Devils.
ST: Joshua Zirkzee—Zirkzee is in need of more minutes of front and should lead the line. If he isn't up to par, Højlund is there waiting to come on in the second half.