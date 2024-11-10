Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester City: Premier League
Manchester United returns to Premier League action to take on Leicester City at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils are fresh off their first Europa League win of the season over PAOK Thessaloniki FC. Amad Diallo secured a second-half brace to secure all three points for United as Ruud van Nistelrooy earned his second win as interim boss.
United could potentially jump into the top half of the Premier League standings with a win against Leicester. The team needs to improve its goal difference to climb up the table, however, against a Leicester side that's conceded 18 goals in 10 games this season.
Summer signing Leny Yoro has returned to training but is unlikely to feature this weekend while Kobbie Mainoo is a doubt as he's still recovering from a muscle injury.
Here's how United could lineup against the Foxes at Old Trafford.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester City (4-2-3-1)
GK: André Onana—The 28-year-old aims to keep his fifth clean sheet of the season to lift United to three points.
RB: Noussair Mazraoui—The former Bayern Munich defender has impressed in recent matches and should feature again at right-back.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—The Dutch defender returns to the backline after being rested in the midweek Europa League match.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—Martínez starts in the heart of defense alongside de Ligt, hoping to keep the likes of Jamie Vardy and Facundo Buonanotte off the scoresheet.
LB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot gets the nod at left-back with Luke Shaw facing an extended spell on the sidelines with Tyrell Malacia inching closer to a return.
DM: Christian Eriksen—The ex-Brentford player returns to the XI to form a midfield partnership alongside Ugarte.
DM: Manuel Ugarte—Van Nistelrooy had Sunday's game in mind when substituting Ugarte off with roughly 25 minutes to play. The former PSG midfielder is still getting to grips with the Premier League after joining the club this summer.
RW: Amad Diallo—Diallo's brilliant performance in the midweek match should be more than enough to hand him a spot in the lineup against Leicester.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—Should United have the game wrapped up around the hour mark, Van Nistelrooy is likely to take Fernandes off to protect his legs and give Mason Mount more minutes after his return from injury.
LW: Marcus Rashford—Rashford looks to increase his Premier League goal tally for this season in a bid to lead United to three points.
ST: Joshua Zirkzee—After playing just seven minutes in the last two matches, Van Nistelrooy should give Zirkzee the nod up front to not risk any potential injuries for Rasmus Højlund—who's started and played most of the last two games.