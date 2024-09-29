Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League
Manchester United returns to Premier League action this weekend to play host to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag's team comes in off the back of a 1–1 draw vs. FC Twente in the Europa League. A late goal from Sam Lammers spoiled it for United winning just three of its first seven games in all competitions.
United is level on points in the Premier League table with Tottenham. Both sides have accumulated 10 points through five matches.
Against Twente, ten Hag opted to start key players like Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, André Onana and Lisandro Martínez. The former Ajax boss will need all four players to take the pitch Saturday in a bid to get his first win against Spurs since the 2022–23 season.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4–2–3–1)
GK: André Onana – Onana has kept two straight Premier League clean sheets but faces a tough task of extending that streak against Tottenham.
RB: Noussair Mazraoui – The Morocco international takes up shop at right-back once again due to United's lack of players available in defense.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt – Ten Hag's right-hand man returns to the heart of defense after catching his breath on the bench during the midweek.
CB: Lisandro Martínez – The 26-year-old is set to make his sixth start of the season in the backline, looking to form a solid partnership alongside de Ligt.
LB: Diogo Dalot – The right-back turned left-back keeps his place in the team with Luke Shaw still recovering from injury.
DM: Kobbie Mainoo – The 19-year-old should start in the middle of the park to keep up against the Tottenham midfield.
DM: Manuel Ugarte – As Eriksen nearly played the full match against Twente, Ugarte should slot into the midfield alongside Mainoo as he has the legs to keep up with the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.
RW: Alejandro Garnacho – With Rashford on the opposite wing, Garnacho is more likely to get the start on the right-hand side as he played just over 20 minutes vs. Twente.
AM: Bruno Fernandes – Arguably United's most important player starts as the team's primarily creative outlet.
LW: Marcus Rashford – Rashford looks to use his pace against Tottenham's high line to spring forward on counter-attacks.
ST: Joshua Zirkzee – Zirkzee keeps his spot after being favored in the opening stages of the new season.