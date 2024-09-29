Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League Preview, Predictions, Team News
Manchester United squares off against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Old Trafford this Sunday.
The Red Devils are fresh off a 1–1 draw vs. Eredivisie side FC Twente in the Europa League league phase. Christian Eriksen opened the scoring in the first half before Sam Lammers equalized late on to steal a point for Twente.
Prior to United's midweek contest in Europe, Erik ten Hag's team couldn't find the back of the net in a goalless 0–0 draw vs. Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The draw was United's second of the season as the team sits 11th place in the table with seven points.
Tottenham picked up all three points in its Europa League opener at home against Qarabağ FK. Even though Radu Drăgușin was sent off in the seventh minute after a lapse of concentration in possession, Spurs managed to claim a 3–0 victory thanks to goals from Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke and Pape Matar Sarr.
Tottenham's last Premier League outing went to plan as Ange Postecoglou's team triumphed 3–1 over Brentford with Solanke, Johnson and James Maddison canceling out Bryan Mbeumo's opening goal.
What Time Does Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 29
- Kick-off Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Manchester United: 2 wins
- Tottenham Hotspur: 1 win
- Draws: 2
Current Form (All Competitions)
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 1–1 FC Twente: 09/25/2024
Tottenham Hotspur 3–0 Qarabag FK: 09/26/2024
Crystal Palace 0–0 Manchester United: 9/21/2024
Tottenham Hotspur 3–1 Brentford: 09/21/2024
Manchester United 7–0 Barnsley: 09/17/2024
Coventry City 2–1 Tottenham Hotspur: 09/18/2024
Southampton 0–3 Manchester United: 09/14/2024
Tottenham Hotspur 0–1 Arsenal: 09/15/2024
Manchester United 0–3 Liverpool: 09/01/2024
Newcastle United 2–1 Tottenham Hotspur: 09/01/2024
How to Watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
USA Network/Telemundo
Canada
FuboTV
Manchester United Team News
A leg injury continues to keep Leny Yoro out of action while Tyrell Malacia is closer to returning from a knee injury that required surgery last year.
"Of course, we want to motivate him to return, but it's not so easy when you are so long away. Over a season now from an injury to return, but he's working very hard, he's progressing really well in this moment," ten Hag said of Malacia.
"He's making big steps, so we think, at short notice, we can expect him in the team training, and he is a talent, it's natural. I expect also, soon, he can return into games then."
Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelöf are expected to come back from their respective calf and muscle injuries in early October.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4–2–3–1): Onana; Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martínez, Dalot; Ugarte, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Zirkzee.
Tottenham Hotspur Team News
Richarlison and Wilson Odobert are the only two players unavailale for Postecoglou for the trip to Old Trafford. Richarlison is recovering from a muscle problem and is on track to return in late October while Odobert's hamstring injury has him sidelined through the middle of October.
Postecoglou confirmed that the Brazilian striker is still a good bit away from featuring again for Tottenham: "He is a fair way off, I think you should stop asking me about him until I say I've got an update. He's still not training with the first team," the former Celtic boss said before the team's match against Brentford.
Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester United (4–3–3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Maddison, Kulusevski; Johnson, Solanke, Son.
Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur Score Prediction
Tottenham comes in with more momentum off the back of three straight wins in all competitions while the Red Devils settled for two draws.
Tottenham could come out strong and force United to sit in, defend and hope for chances on the counter. Postecoglou's team could find themselves in front late on but their high defensive line poses opportunities for Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho to spring forward late on.
Prediction: Manchester United 2–2 Tottenham Hotspur