Benfica confirm sale and signing involving Man City - net sale of €56.6 million

Freddie Pye

Benfica have confirmed the sale of Ruben Dias to Manchester City for an initial fee of €68 million, as per an official club statement on Sunday night.

Talks between the two clubs have developed significantly over the past few days, with first reports of a serious interest coming to light on Thursday, with reports in Portugal suggesting a deal had been agreed between both parties. However, despite official confirmation yet to be seen by the Premier League side, two statements have been released from Benfica.

Benfica have confirmed the sale of Ruben Dias to Manchester City for an initial fee of €68 million (£61.9 million), with an additional €3.6 million (£3.3 million) in performance-related bonuses. Several sources have suggested that the Portuguese centre-back will sign a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium until June 2025.

It was also confirmed by the Primeira Liga side that Nicolas Otamendi would be heading for Benfica for a fee of €15 million (£13.7 million), and sources expect the Argentine defender to sign a three-year deal until June 2023.

The net value of the two separate deals is expected to be in the region of €56 million (£51.1 million), while official confirmation of the two deals is expected from Manchester City on Monday. 

The news of a centre-back recruit will be welcomed by all Manchester City fans, after a summer of frustrating reports linking the club with a move for a number of potential names including Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos.

Ruben Dias joins the club at a difficult time, with Pep Guardiola's side on the receiving end of a 5-2 defeat to Leicester on Sunday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium. Should the relevant media duties and formalities be completed swiftly, Ruben Dias is expected to be made available for Manchester City's trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

