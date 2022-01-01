Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Revealed: Why Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko are Missing From the Man City Squad to Face Arsenal

    Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko have not been included in Manchester City's squad for their Premier League clash against Arsenal this afternoon, with the club confirming the pair are 'short of full fitness'.
    The Premier League champions are aiming for their ninth league win in a row over the Gunners in their first fixture of 2022 - just days after extending their lead at the top of the table to eight points.

    While Liverpool and Chelsea have taken their foot off the gas in recent weeks, Pep Guardiola's men have been relentless in their pursuit of a fourth Premier League title in five seasons, who has doubled down on the fact that it's not done and dusted yet.

    A clever finish from Phil Foden in the first-half sealed a crucial win against Brentford for the Sky Blues in mid-week, with Manchester City finishing 2021 with 36 Premier League wins and 110 points on the board - a record in the history of the English top-flight.

    However, it was revealed prior to kick-off by Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail that Phil Foden had not been included in the matchday squad for Manchester City's tie with Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

    Upon announcement of the team, ManCity.com revealed the England international is 'short of full fitness', as is Oleksandr Zinchenko and John Stones - who are both also missing from the matchday squad.

    However, ZoryaLondonsk on Twitter has claimed Zinchenko tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, meaning he now has to enter a period of self-isolation in line with government protocols.

    Guardiola's men face an in-form Arsenal side in their opening fixture of 2022 - knowing that victory against the North London outfit can take them 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

