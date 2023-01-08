Marcus Rashford Is In The Best Form Of His Manchester United Career So Far

When Manchester United have needed the upper hand this season, Marcus Rashford has provided just that. The Englishman seems like an almost new signing under the management of Erik Ten Hag.

The attacker has played in two roles this season - as a centre forward and as a left sided forward. He has preferred to play off the left and that’s where he’s producing his best football.

Rashford had a poor season in the last campaign, managing a total of six goal contributions in the entire Premier League campaign. The Englishman has seven goals alone in 17 games so far this season.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The 25 year old has a total of 10 goals and assists so far this season in the Premier League alone - a much improved return. Rashford has scored in each of his last five games for the club.

Rashford has removed any doubts that people had over his possible long term future at the club. He has become the centre piece of Ten Hag’s new look United side.

While talks continue over a new long term deal off the pitch, on it Rashford is continuing to exceed expectations. The attacker is one of the players that Ten Hag can continue to build around in future transfer windows.

It’s being proven that the 25 year old thrives when he has the manager puts his faith into him. Rashford could truly become one of the United greats if he commits his long term future to the club.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon