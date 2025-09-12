Marc Guehi: Arne Slot Drops Fresh Liverpool Transfer Hint
Arne Slot has hinted at a future move from Liverpool to try and sign Crystal Palace centre back Marc Guéhi, who saw a Deadline Day transfer to Anfield collapse.
Liverpool had agreed a fee of £35 million ($47.5 million) for Guéhi, who is in the final year of his contract and has refused to sign an extension. The Eagles captain travelled for a medical but Palace withdrew from the deal in the final hours of the window after failing to find a suitable replacement.
Reports have since suggested Liverpool will not try to sign Guéhi again in January, instead preferring to wait until next summer to try land the 25-year-old on a free transfer.
Reflecting on the chaotic saga, Slot told his press conference ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Burnley: “I think it would be ridiculous if I will deny we were close, it was so out in the open, these things happen in football. It’s happened to our players before, it can happen.
“We would like to sign him, of course, because we were in for him. If we feel we can strengthen then we try to.
“We played Ibou [Konaté] and Virgil [van Dijk], who were outstanding, vs. Arsenal, and [Joe] Gomez as well and we signed [Giovanni] Leoni, who had a call-up [to Italy]. We have Wataru [Endo] and Ryan [Gravenberch] as well, so it’s not that we don’t have the players.
“It’s a pity for [Guéhi], but he is at a good club. Let’s see what the future brings for us.”
Quizzed on whether Liverpool would be more likely to move for Guéhi in January or at the end of the season, Slot simply responded: “I don’t tell you, but I am thinking of Burnley.”
Guéhi is believed to been on a move to Liverpool but rules around free transfers put the Reds at a slight disadvantage as they, alongside every other English side, are unable to speak with the defender about a free transfer in January.
European suitors—Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been named—can make direct contact with Guéhi at the turn of the year and could agree a contract with the England international before Liverpool are even permitted to reach out.