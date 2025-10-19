Marc Guehi Potential Destinations—Ranked
While the likes of Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa did all they could to ensure they earned their desired moves in the summer, Marc Guéhi opted for an alternate approach.
The Crystal Palace captain was the subject of strong transfer interest from Liverpool, and the Reds looked poised to finally secure his services in the final few hours of the window.
However, the Eagles’ inability to acquire a replacement forced Oliver Glasner to step in and shut down the deal. Thus, Guéhi remains on Palace’s books for 2025–26, with some suggesting that his exemplary behaviour during the saga perhaps cost him his big move.
But the Englishman will soon be off. Glasner has confirmed that Guéhi won’t be extending his contract at Selhurst Park, meaning a departure is inevitable in 2026. The only question is whether Palace will earn a fee for his sale in the winter, as opposed to letting him walk for nothing at the end of the season.
It was Liverpool and only Liverpool in the summer, but more suitors may emerge for the excellent centre-half next year. Here‘s how Sports Illustrated ranks Guéhi’s potential destinations based on the likelihood of the move happening.
6. Tottenham
Tottenham were reportedly in the market for a left-sided defender at the end of the summer window, but there was little movement on that front after Arsenal beat them to Piero Hincapié.
While right footed, Guéhi typically lines up as the left centre back in a back three or four. Moreover, Spurs have previously boasted an interest in the Palace captain without making a serious move.
There’s cash at their disposal, but Guéhi’s situation means the fee will be irrelevant anyway. A move to Spurs seems unlikely because the Englishman will be guaranteed to play second fiddle behind Micky van de Ven.
Plus, Europe’s elite may be involved in the sweepstake next year, and Guéhi will probably back himself to make a bigger leap.
Likelihood Rating: 4/10
5. Chelsea
Palace’s skipper came through at Chelsea and made his senior debut with the Blues, but they scandalously cut ties for a meagre £18 million ($24.2 million) in 2021.
In fairness, Thomas Tuchel’s depth chart at the heart of his defence was stacked, but there’s no overlooking Chelsea’s oversight at the time. However, they could atone by bringing him back in 2026, with Enzo Maresca’s side noted to be among those keeping tabs.
Maresca certainly isn’t short of centre backs, and Levi Colwill will be back fit by the end of the season, but Guéhi represents a discernible upgrade on the likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoît Badiashile.
The sense of unfinished business may intrigue Guéhi, but again, more novel and exciting opportunities may manifest for the defender.
Likelihood Rating: 6/10
4. Barcelona
You know what they say in Barcelona, right? “You wait ages for one Englishman—and then two come along at the same time!”
An Englishman hadn’t lined up for the Catalans in almost four decades until Marcus Rashford joined the La Liga champions on loan from Manchester United. Now, there’s talk of Barça adding Rashford’s compatriot to Hansi Flick’s squad.
There wasn’t all that much time for the club to replace Iñigo Martínez late in the summer window, which has left Flick a centre back short for 2025–26. It’s undoubtedly a position they’ll aim to bolster next year, and their limited finances render Guéhi an intriguing possibility.
The door is open for the Englishman to emerge as Pau Cubarsí’s partner for the long haul, with Ronald Araújo, despite his late heroics against Girona, far from an ideal profile for Flick. Eric García has been the go-to guy at the start of the season.
This one does make sense, but there hasn’t been that much noise over a Blaugrana pursuit.
Likelihood Rating: 7/10
3. Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich are currently Europe’s most potent outfit, and a switch to Bavaria would give Guéhi a great chance of competing for the most lucrative honours.
Harry Kane has spoken glowingly of life in Munich, and Guéhi’s former Palace teammate Michael Olise is ripping it up in Germany, too.
These connections will doubtless tempt the defender, and there is thought to be genuine interest from the Bavarians. Vincent Kompany’s centre back options aren’t overly strong on paper, with the underrated Dayot Upamecano and free agent addition Jonathan Tah his preferred pairing at the start of the season.
Guéhi would thus have to work to garner Kompany’s trust and usurp what’s been an effective defensive tandem so far, but the Englishman has proven for club and country over the past few years that he has what it takes to make an Olise-like leap.
Likelihood Rating: 7/10
2. Real Madrid
The free agent market has been incredibly profitable for Real Madrid in recent years, with the allure of representing the grand Spanish club tempting many to depart established homes in favour of Los Blancos.
And Florentino Pérez is plotting again...
Xabi Alonso’s defence, in short, is old. Getting younger at the back must be a priority for Madrid next year, and 25-year-old Guéhi is rumoured to be among the names they’re considering to bolster Alonso’s centre back options.
Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba are both on the downslopes of their stellar careers, while Raúl Asencio has fallen out of favour after struggling at the Club World Cup. Dean Huijsen was an excellent summer addition and Éder Militão has been resurgent, but there will be an obvious need to replace and upgrade next year.
It may come down to one of Guéhi or Ibrahima Konaté.
Likelihood Rating: 8/10
1. Liverpool
It’s the obvious destination, right?
Guéhi may have shown no public discontent over his failed move to Anfield in the summer, but there were reports of the defender’s private “anger.”
Liverpool’s issues before the October international break certainly wouldn’t have been alleviated by Guéhi’s presence, but the champions are light at the back, and Konaté’s form has been thrust into the spotlight. The centre back they did sign in the summer, Giovanni Leoni, has succumbed to a devastating knee injury.
The Reds could yet make a move for the England international in January, with Barça, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid more likely to wait until next summer and hopefully get him for nothing.
Liverpool’s projected proactivity and the fact that they came ever so close to signing him on Sept. 1 mean the Reds are Guéhi’s most likely destination in 2026.
Likelihood Rating: 9/10