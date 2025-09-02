SI

Marc Guehi ‘Angry’ at Failed Liverpool Move, Three European Giants Interested

The Crystal Palace captain has reportedly threatened to give up the armband.

Marc Guéhi will have his future in his own hands next summer.
Marc Guéhi will have his future in his own hands next summer. / Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

Marc Guéhi is reportedly “angry” at being denied a move to Liverpool on Deadline Day and has resolved to not sign a new contract at Crystal Palace ahead of a free transfer next summer.

The England international has been widely lauded for his behaviour throughout a turbulent transfer window. Guéhi has missed just one available minute of Palace’s six fixtures these season, playing and scoring in Sunday’s 3–0 thumping of Aston Villa before what many predicted to be a Deadline Day switch to Merseyside.

That, however, never materialised. A combination of Palace’s failure to secure a suitable replacement and Oliver Glasner’s insistence on keeping his captain at all costs reportedly led to the biggest non-event of a window defined by its record-breaking expenditure.

Marc Guéhi looking shocked.
Marc Guéhi’s failure to join Liverpool was a shock for many. / Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

After keeping his council throughout this saga, praising Palace and his teammates when forced into post-match interviews, reports surfaced on Tuesday that Guéhi was preparing a strongly worded statement. No dispatch arrived directly from the player, but The Guardian was one of numerous outlets which described the centre back as “angry” and “extremely unhappy” with Palace for denying him a move to the Premier League champions.

Guéhi had completed at least part of his Liverpool medical after Palace accepted an offer worth £35 million ($46.9 million) and was ready to be whisked off to Merseyside on a private jet before Glasner reportedly stepped in and threatened to quit.

The 25-year-old has resolved to not only turn down any further contract extension offers from Palace before his deal expires next summer, but is considering giving up the captaincy he inherited from Joel Ward this season, The Times claim.

While Liverpool are expected to return to the negotiating table for Guéhi next year—a contract until 2030 had already been agreed between the two parties in August—there will likely be a queue of suitors sniffing around an England international still very much in his prime.

The Guardian credit Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus with interest in Guéhi. As non-English clubs, they can agree a pre-contract agreement with the unhappy Selhurst Park skipper as soon as January.

