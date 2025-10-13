‘Even More Difficult’—Marcus Rashford Aims Apparent Dig at Man Utd
Marcus Rashford appeared to point the finger of blame at Manchester United when quizzed on his longstanding battle with on-field consistency.
When at his best, Rashford has been among football’s elite talents. He had two seasons with 17 Premier League goals at Old Trafford, hitting double figures in another two years, but maintaining those levels has proven a real challenge for the Englishman.
England manager Thomas Tuchel is among those to have pointed to consistency as Rashford’s greatest flaw, arguing he would be a world-class player if he could figure out a way to produce those superstar performances game after game.
Asked whether he agreed with Tuchel’s assessment, Rashford appeared to suggest the environment at United was a contributing factor to his struggles.
“For sure, consistency is a massive part of it,” he told ITV. “I feel like I have been in an inconsistent environment for a very long time, so it is even more difficult to be consistent.
“But I completely agree, I think consistency is what I need to bring into my game and I am looking to do that. I want to be at my best, not sometimes, but as often as possible.
“When people talk about consistency, in order to be consistent in anything not just sport, you need consistent variables in your life and the way you train.
“We have just had so many changes so far in my career but I have to look forward and that is definitely one of the things I want to put right and improve on to be at my best more often.
“When I am at my best I really enjoy everything about the sport.”
Ruben Amorim was the sixth manager of Rashford’s senior United career. He made his debut under Louis van Gaal and went on to play under José Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag, alongside brief spells under caretakers Michael Carrick and Ruud van Nistelrooy.
It was under Solskjær that Rashford enjoyed the best form of his career, racking up 55 goals and 36 assists in 135 appearances. No manager has ever handed Rashford more minutes or more appearances across his career.
Now working with Hansi Flick at Barcelona, Rashford has enjoyed an impressive start to life in Catalonia. The La Liga champions have the option to sign him permanently when his loan expires last summer and recent reports suggest everyone involved is keen on that outcome.