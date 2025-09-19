Marcus Rashford Gives The Doubters Something to Think About
When Marcus Rashford was struggling under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, his frustration and lack of impact were partly rooted in the failure to play him higher up the field. Rashford comes alive in the final third.
A set of detailed diagrams, data and heat maps of Rashford’s movement have circulated in football over the past few years. In his prolific 2022/23 season, Rashford averaged six touches in the box per game (similar to the likes of Erling Haaland now), dropping to five in 23/24 and three last season. Such stark analytics were viewed by Rashford’s critics as evidence of his ebbing interest in the game: overpaid, under-performing. Rashford’s supporters saw it as proof that United were not using him effectively: too far from goal to do damage.
When he swiftly fell out of favour with Ten Hag’s successor Ruben Amorim (he did start the first game, away to Ipswich Town), Rashford was frustrated by the new head coach’s wing-back system that didn’t suit him.
Other issues arose: Amorim questioned Rashford’s professionalism, ordered him to train away from the first team and got him out on loan, first to Aston Villa, and now to Barcelona.
Rashford’s resurgence will inevitably trigger debate about whether United were wise to let such a talent leave, especially a home-grown one (on loan but with a £26 million ($35 million) option to buy and he’s keen to stay at Barcelona). For a club that prides itself on developing players it was embarrassing that United had no representatives in England’s most recent squad; Rashford was there as a Barcelona player. Rashford’s form will intensify scrutiny of Amorim’s decisions and methods.
It was very clear from very early on that Amorim didn’t want Rashford, and there was a feeling within the club that his colossal wages could be re-invested in players the new man wanted. Yet anyone with any understanding of Rashford, a slightly shy character, knows that he delivers most when feeling supported both emotionally and tactically.
Rashford Has Found a Coach Who Backs Him
Barcelona’s head coach, Hansi Flick, has done this and been rewarded, most spectacularly at St James’ Park last night. Before kick-off, Barcelona fans probably still doubted exactly what Rashford brought to their side – or squad – that they didn’t already possess on the left in the outstanding Raphinha. Lamine Yamal’s groin injury gave Rashford his chance with Raphinha shifting right.
Barcelona’s video crew followed Rashford striding through the players’ entrance in the Milburn Stand, baseball cap on, headphones in, going past a huge photograph of another English striker, Malcolm Macdonald, a Newcastle legend, celebrating a goal in 1971.
Macdonald was all about belief. Rashford needs more of that. Flick has got the 27-year-old scoring again by getting him enjoying his football again, and that’s down to good man-management, making Rashford feel wanted, and unleashing him advanced on the left, closer to goal. Emotional intelligence and tactical smarts: the essence of good management. Flick has it.
Flick also encouraged Rashford to come inside, get more central. He's versatile: on his six previous visits to St James' Park with Manchester United, Rashford played centre-forward three times, right-wing twice and left once.
Showcasing His Talents
He had to survive a difficult first half. Rashford was booed by the home fans for his Manchester United connections. How quickly people forget. Rashford probably ensured some of their children were fed at school by getting the Government to make a U-turn on scrapping free school meals in 2020.
Newcastle fans cheered as their right-back, Kieran Trippier, had the measure of Rashford in the first half. Rashford could have been forgiven for fearing history repeating itself. On his previous two visits, Rashford first got no change out of Trippier, and was given a 4 in some ratings, and in the most recent couldn’t get past Tino Livramento, and had the ignominy of being subbed off for Antony on the hour.
You could sense Newcastle were on top in the first half last night because of the noise leaping out of the TV. Rashford was playing within himself, playing inhibited. He took passes to feet from the elegant Pedri but too often played the ball back, rather than turning and going.
Rashford’s all about belief, and that surged back into him after his 57th-minute first goal, a powerful, angled header that Macdonald and another Newcastle attacking great, Alan Shearer, would have admired had it not been against their beloved Toon. Rashford was buoyed, and struck his second with total confidence, using his instep, also getting height and pace to give Nick Pope no chance. The decibel level, usually so high at St James’, dropped further.
Barcelona’s philosophy of fearlessness chimes with Rashford’s. Flick’s side stuck to their attacking principles, continuing to try and play through Newcastle’s ferocious press, and that positivity clearly appeals to Rashford.
Watching on at St James’ Park was England’s head coach, Thomas Tuchel, with his assistant, Anthony Barry. They know all about Rashford. During his time at Manchester United, Rashford twice ripped apart Tuchel’s Paris St-Germain side. Tuchel had no hesitation in recalling Rashford from the international wilderness.
Tuchel knows Rashford’s ability, and that speed that defenders hate, and how he can provide an answer to England’s problematical left flank. Tuchel knows that Phil Foden is more effective inside. So it’s between Rashford, Anthony Gordon and Eberechi Eze for left wing (and the latter is better tucked inside). All of this points to Rashford being amongst Tuchel’s 26 for the World Cup, his third.
Of the 448 club games Rashford has played over the past decade, this really did feel one of the most significant. He proved his worth to Barcelona fans.
He showed the doubters at United what they were missing. All those writing off Rashford ignored his ability. He reached 13th in United’s all-time scoring charts with 138 goals in 426 by taking chances not by chance.
His dedication to his profession was questioned. A 2024 trip to Belfast was ill-advised for its mid-season timing and flow of alcohol. Rashford does feel targeted by sections of the media, one reason why he wanted to go abroad. Rashford was also occasionally used as a symbol of a wider, deeper malaise at the club such as a lack of individual responsibility-taking. Yet he has left the club and prospered, like Scott McTominay at Napoli and Antony at Real Betis. Rashford just needs to feel loved. A 10-minute purple patch on Tyneside was magnificent but Rashford now needs to maintain that form.
READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE