Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Newcastle: Marcus Rashford Steals Show in 2–1 Victory
A mature performance from Barcelona saw them defeat Newcastle United 2–1 to kick off their Champions League campaign thanks to a brace from Marcus Rashford.
Newcastle’s intense pressing made things difficult for Barcelona early in the game. Hansi Flick’s side struggled to play out of the back and assume their usual control over the game.
As the minutes ticked-on, Barcelona settled and Pedri began quarterbacking attacks. Still, there was a lack of sharpness in the final action to create dangerous chances to test Nick Pope. Although the hosts didn’t have much of the ball, they managed to create chances in transitions. Were it not for Joan García, Barcelona could’ve bean trailing when the halftime whistle blew.
The second half followed the same script, with Newcastle looking to strike with counter attacks. Just when the game looked completely stuck, Barcelona found the breakthrough.
In a transition of their own, the ball found a way to Jules Koundé on the wing. The Frenchman sent in a perfect cross that Marcus Rashford, who buried his first goal as a Blaugrana to give Barcelona the lead in the 58th minute.
The England international wasn’t done, though. Less than 10 minutes later, Rashford got away from Sandro Tonali and fired an absolute rocket from the edge of the box that ricocheted off the crossbar and into the back of the net to complete a stunning brace and double Barcelona’s lead.
Once Barcelona managed to establish a two-goal cushion, it appeared they could comfortably see-out the rest of the match. Flick made defensive substitutions to shore-up the backline, yet his side still looked closer to scoring a third with deadly transitions.
However, Newcastle refused to go down without a fight. Jacob Murphy was set free down the right wing and sent in a deadly low cross that Anthony Gordon tapped-in at the far post to bring the hosts within one as stoppage time started.
Despite the nervy final minutes, Barcelona showed their poise and were able to maintain their lead until the final whistle blew. It’s a solid start to Barça’s Champions League campaign, taking three points from arguably the most hostile ground they’ll visit during the league phase.
Player ratings from the game below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Newcastle United (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Joan García
8.4
RB: Jules Koundé
8.2
CB: Ronald Araújo
7.2
CB: Pau Cubarsí
7.3
LB: Gerard Martín
7.6
CM: Frenkie de Jong
8.4
CM: Pedri
8.1
RW: Raphinha
8
AM: Fermín López
6.8
LW: Marcus Rashford
9.1
ST: Robert Lewandowski
7
SUB: Andreas Christensen (69’ for Cubarsí)
6.1
SUB: Ferran Torres (69’ for Lewandowski)
6.2
SUB: Eric García (81’ for Martín)
N/A
SUB: Dani Olmo (81’ for Rashford)
N/A
SUB: Marc Casadó (90’ for Fermín)
N/A
Subs not used: Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Diego Kochen (GK), Jofre Torrents, Marc Bernal, Antonio Fernández, Roony Bardghji
Player of the Match: Marcus Rashford
Newcastle United (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento; Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonalli, Joelinton; Anthony Elanga, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes
Subs: Malick Thiaw, Joseph Willock, Jacob Murphy, Nick Woltemade, Sven Botman