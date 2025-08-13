‘No Man’s Land’—Marcus Rashford Savages Man Utd, Fires Ruben Amorim Warning
Marcus Rashford did not hold back in his scathing assessment of Manchester United’s hierarchy over the past decade and warned that the “transition” under Ruben Amorim “hasn’t started yet.”
The boyhood fan is still technically a Manchester United player. Rashford will spend the 2025–26 campaign on loan at Barcelona, who can reportedly trigger an affordable option-to-buy clause worth €30 million (£25.9 million, $35 million), but hasn’t played for the Red Devils since November.
Rashford was exiled by Amorim due to a perceived lack of work ethic in training, spending the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa before actively pushing for his Barcelona arrival.
The proud Mancunian amassed 426 appearances for United across almost 10 years in the first team. After growing up watching the club dominate the Premier League landscape under Sir Alex Ferguson, neither Rashford nor any other United player have been unable to help the club mount a genuine title challenge since 2013.
“People say that we’ve been in a transition for years but to be in a transition you have to start it,” Rashford told The Rest Is Football podcast. “The actual transition hasn’t started yet.
“When Liverpool went through this, they got [Jürgen] Klopp and stuck with him. They didn’t win in the beginning. People only remember his final few years when he was competing with [Manchester] City and winning the biggest trophies.
“To start a transition you have to make a plan and stick to it.”
Rashford played under eight different coaches at United, with each one bringing a dramatically contrasting playing philosophy. Amorim and his devotion to a back-three are the latest in this sequence.
“This is where I speak about being realistic about what your situation is. We’ve had that many different managers, ideas and strategies in order to win that you end up in no man’s land,” the England international sighed.
“When Ferguson was in charge, not only were there principles for the first team but they were for the whole academy,” Rashford pointed out.
“So you could pick players from 15 years and they’d all understand the principles of playing the Manchester United way. Any team that has been successful over a period of time has principles that mean that any coach or player that comes in has to align to or add to the principles.
“At times, United were hungry to win but it was reactionary. If your direction is always changing you can’t expect to win the league.”