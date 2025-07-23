Barcelona Announce Marcus Rashford Deal With Buy Option Included
Barcelona announced the signing of former Manchester United star Marcus Rashford on loan with a buy option included.
“Yeah, you can tell them now... it’s official,” Rashford said in an announcement video on social media. “Let’s do this. Visca el Barça!” The loan deal runs through June 30, 2026 after signing a contract today alongside FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta and other directors and board members. The England international joins the same day as a reported move has Barcelona reportedly parting ways with La Masia talent Pau Víctor.
After an apparent falling out with Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa. Rashford helped Villa qualify for the Europa League and featured in the Champions League quarterfinal run getting knocked out to Paris Saint-Germain. Following season’s end, Rashford returned to Man Utd as talks of a move to Barcelona heated up.
Rashford made 25 appearances last season across his stints with Man Utd and Aston Villa (15 and 10 respectively) scoring just six goals in the Premier League. Another change of scenery, this one more drastic, could be a big boost to Rashford.
Given he’s coming in to a side that just won a domestic treble and has aims of ending a European drought, the pressure to perform immediately shouldn’t be too great with the players in front of him in the squad.
Given Barcelona’s financial restrictions, a loan gives the club some flexibility this summer by bringing in a versatile, goal-scoring forward who can play in multiple positions. Raphinha and Robert Lewandowksi are the perceived starters, but links this window have shown the club want to improve depth at all positions across the front line.