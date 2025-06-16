Marcus Rashford ‘Waiting for Barcelona’, Hansi Flick Requests Alternative Signing
Marcus Rashford continues to wait on Barcelona’s transfer decision, with the La Liga champions reportedly weighing up several options to bolster their attack this summer.
Rashford is expected to leave Manchester United after spending the second half of 2024–25 on loan at Aston Villa. United are willing to part ways with the Englishman for a £40 million ($54.3 million) fee this summer, and Villa currently aren’t believed to have first refusal on the 27-year-old.
Rashford appeared 17 times for the Villans during his loan spell, recording 10 goal contributions, but his season ended early due to a hamstring injury from which he’s since recovered. The winger is currently training out in Marbella to best prepare himself for preseason and the start of the 2025–26 campaign, and Rashford has made it clear who he wants to sign for this summer.
Mundo Deportivo report that the England international is awaiting Barcelona’s transfer decision from Marbella. The La Liga champions do boast an interest in Rashford and would be a cheaper alternative to the likes of Liverpool’s Luis Díaz and Athletic Club’s Nico Williams.
It is stressed that Rashford’s versatility—he is comfortable both as a winger and a central striker—and his comparatively affordable fee both work in his favor, but unfortunately for the England international, manager Hansi Flick is said to have specifically requested a different signing.
Veteran winger Ivan Perišić has emerged as a favorite of the manager off the back of a vintage season with PSV Eindhoven, and the Croatian is set to be available on a free transfer at the end of June. PSV, however, are said to have offered Perišić a new two-year contract.
Barcelona’s financial issues mean moves for priority targets Díaz and Williams will be tough to pull off. Much will depend on whether Liverpool reduce their reported €70 million (£59 million, $80 million) asking price for Díaz, but Barça are prepared to play the waiting game. Thus, Rashford may not get a decision anytime soon regarding their transfer plan.
Flick is in need of an extra attacking option for 2025–26 to ably support starting wingers Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. The German relied on his favoured two options relentlessly last season due to a lack of trusted reserves. Whomever Barcelona sign this summer will be expected to supply cover right away while providing stiffer competition for starting berths.