‘Crazy About Signing’—Nico Wlliams Transfer ‘Preference’ Revealed
Nico Williams is said to have made it clear to his international teammates that he’s desperate to sign for Barcelona this summer, according to reports in Spain.
Williams broke out at Euro 2024 but remained at Athletic Club for the 2024–25 campaign amid strong interest from the Catalan club. His season started slow off the back of Spain’s success in Germany, but eventually kicked into gear. Williams ultimately recorded 18 goal contributions in all competitions for the Europa League semifinalists.
The winger is widely expected to leave Bilbao this summer, and Europe’s elite have taken notice. Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked from the Premier League, while Bayern Munich reportedly held talks with Williams’ entourage after losing Leroy Sané to Galatasaray.
Barcelona were believed to be out of the running—president Joan Laporta said as much—but a twist in the saga has seen the La Liga champions re-emerge as the leading contenders for Williams’ signature.
According to Diario AS, Williams told Spain’s Barcelona contingent during the June international break that he wants to play for the Blaugrana. “Bro, take me,” is the gist of it, with Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Fermín López and Pau Cubarsí potentially getting an earful from the 22-year-old.
Williams is particularly close with wing twin Yamal, who curiously posted an Instagram story of them together playing for Spain on the day of Deco’s supposed meeting with Williams’ entourage.
No deal has been agreed, and Barcelona would surely have to pull a few more financial levers to facilitate what would be an expensive transfer. Several suitors have been priced out of moving for Williams, who has a €62 million ($71.6 million) release clause (which must be paid in full right away). The winger is also said to have asked Bayern for a €20 million ($23.1 million) salary.
Barcelona offered Williams a contract worth €12 million ($13.9 million) last year, but the winger’s apparent desperation to play in Catalonia means he may lessen his financial demands in order to strike a deal.