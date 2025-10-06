Martin Odegaard Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Arsenal Captain
It was around this time last year when Martin Ødegaard picked up an ankle injury that would force Mikel Arteta to lean on the physicality of his Arsenal team.
The captain’s two-month absence culminated in a three-game winless Premier League run that set the tone for a disappointing domestic campaign in north London, with the Gunners’ need for their chief playmaker’s return distinct.
Injuries would ultimately compromise the Gunners’ bid to claim their first league title in over 20 years, and they’ve threatened to subdue their projected assault at the start of the new season. Mikel Arteta is currently without Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Deadline Day addition Piero Hincapié, but the title hopefuls have not batted an eyelid.
And while their captain, whose creative magic has merely flashed in spurts so far this term, is continuing to suffer from fitness setbacks, Arsenal’s work in the summer transfer window combined with Arteta’s evolution means there’s been no major downturn in results.
A shoulder issue has bothered Ødegaard in recent weeks, but it was a classic clash of knees that proved his demise in Saturday’s 2–0 win over West Ham United. A contact injury it may have been, but Arsenal have since released a rather concerning statement regarding the setback.
When Will Martin Ødegaard Return From Injury?
The Gunners confirmed that their captain sustained a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury in Saturday’s win. His forced withdrawal meant Ødegaard became the first player in Premier League history to be substituted before half-time in three consecutive starts.
Arsenal have not yet provided a timeframe for his potential return, with "further assessment" needed to clarify the extent of the injury.
Ødegaard has withdrawn from the Norway squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
The best case scenario for the Gunners is a Grade 1 injury, which would likely see Ødegaard return within three weeks. A Grade 2 injury could lead to more than a month on the sidelines, while a Grade 3 injury may keep him out for as long as ten weeks.
Arsenal are next in action on October 18 away at Fulham, while Atlético Madrid visit the Emirates in a potentially exciting Champions League bout in Gameweek 3 of the league phase. Arteta’s side also face Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup before November rolls around.