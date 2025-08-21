Mascherano Red Card, Alba Injury Casts Shadow Over Inter Miami Leagues Cup Triumph
Inter Miami secured their place in the Leagues Cup semifinals with a 2–1 victory over Tigres, but they did not come out unscathed.
The night started off with Lionel Messi’s surprise exclusion from the clash, leaving the Herons without their captain and leading goalscorer. The Argentine reaggravated his minor muscle injury and was forced to watch his team from the stands at Chase Stadium.
Luis Suárez stepped up in Messi’s absence, giving Inter Miami the 1–0 lead from the spot in the 23rd minute. Shortly after, things spiraled for the hosts.
Jordi Alba seemingly injured his knee after a collision with his own teammate Telasco Segovia on the brink of halftime. The fullback received treatment on the pitch, but managed to finish out the half with a noticeable limp.
Then, Javier Mascherano was sent off as his team headed down the tunnel. The Inter Miami boss exchanged words with the official in protest over the amount of added time tacked onto the half and saw red as a result.
The Herons kicked off the second half with their manager now joining their best player in the stands. Even worse, Alba, who tried to play through his injury, could not continue and was forced to come out of the game in the 47th minute.
Inter Miami dug deep, though, and survived a late push from Tigres to secure a 2–1 victory. Suárez bagged the winner with another successful penalty to keep his club’s Leagues Cup campaign alive.
Still, the victory was marred by Alba’s injury, as well as Messi’s absence. With the Leagues Cup semifinals just one week away, neither player has much time to return to full match fitness.
Plus, Mascherano now faces suspension for his actions on the touchline, potentially leaving Inter Miami severely shorthanded moving forward.