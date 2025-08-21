Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Tigres: Suarez’s Brace Lifts Herons to 2–1 Win in Leagues Cup Quarterfinals
Without Lionel Messi, Inter Miami survived and dramatically defeated Tigres 2–1 to move on to the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals thanks to a brace from Luis Suárez.
Miami looked more comfortable from the start and were able to reflect it on the scoresheet 23 minutes into the contest. Telasco Segovia sent in a cross that Javier Aquino blocked with his hand. Though controversial, the referee awarded a penalty that Luis Suárez converted to give the Herons an early lead.
Javier Mascherano’s game-plan worked to perfection in the first half, with Miami’s high-press compromising Tigres’ build-up. If Tigres were able to clear the press, Miami crowded the midfield and outnumbered the Liga MX side, neutralizing the quality of Juan Brunetta and Fernando Gorriarán.
Despite looking like the better side, the Herons were unable to increase their lead before halftime. To make matters worse, Mascherano got sent off for aggressively protesting the added time to end the first half. Furthermore, Jordi Alba hurt his knee in a collision. Although he returned to the pitch for the second half, he quickly fell to the ground and had to be substituted in the 47th minute.
Slowly but surely, Tigres grew into the game and began tilting the pitch in their favor. Finally, Ángel Correa appeared, receiving the ball and preceding to run past Miami’s defense to go through on goal. The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion didn’t squander his chance and fired a shot past Óscar Ustari to score his Leagues Cup-leading fifth goal of the tournament to bring Tigres level in the 67th minute.
Five minutes from full time, Rodrigo De Paul fired a shot that once again made contact with Aquino’s hand. After a quick VAR check, Miami were awarded their second penalty kick of the match. Suárez stepped up again and sent the keeper the wrong way to bag his brace and restore Miami’s lead.
A minute into stoppage time, Iván Lopéz almost brought Tigres level when he fired a header that hit hit the post, then bounced and dramatically ricocheted off the other post into Ustari’s grasp.
Tigres would fail to create another chance as Miami held on to qualify for the Leagues Cup semifinals.
Player ratings from the game below.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Atlas (4-2-3-1)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Óscar Ustari
6.7
RB: Ian Fray
7.6
CB: Maximiliano Falcón
7.4
CB: Gonzalo Luján
7.1
LB: Jordi Alba
6.9
CM: Sergio Busquets
6.9
CM: Yannick Bright
7.8
RW: Tadeo Allende
7.2
AM: Rodrigo De Paul
7.3
LW: Telasco Segovia
6.4
ST: Luis Suárez
9.1
SUB: Noah Allen (47' for Alba)
7
SUB: Benjamin Cremaschi (63' for Segovia)
6.5
SUB: Marcelo Weigandt (63' for Fray)
6.6
SUB: Tomás Avilés (90' for Allende)
N/A
Tigres Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami (4-4-2)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Nahuel Guzmán
6.4
RB: Javier Aquino
6.6
CB: Rômulo
7
CB: Juan José Purata
7
LB: Jesús Garza
7.5
RM: Diego Lainez
6.2
CM: Juan Brunetta
7.8
CM: Fernando Gorriarán
7.1
LM: Ozziel Herrera
5.9
ST: Ángel Correa
7.6
ST: Nicolás Ibáñez
5.9
SUB: Iván López (62' for Ibáñez)
6.4
SUB: André-Pierre Gignac (90' for Aquino)
N/A
Player of the Match: Luis Suárez (Inter Miami)