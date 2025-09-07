‘Please Come’—Mauricio Pochettino Pleads With USMNT Fans Over Disappointing Support
Mauricio Pochettino couldn’t help but love American college football when he experienced the vibrant atmosphere at the opening weekend clash between Ohio State and Texas, as he pleaded with supporters of the U.S. men’s national team to try replicate that sensation.
A week after his college football trip, the USMNT head coach found himself behind the podium after a 2–0 loss to South Korea, practically begging American fans to come out and support the team at home.
“Please come more [to the games],” Pochettino urged fans after the match, the USMNT’s seventh loss against a top 30 opponent in their last eight games. “My message to the fans is that we’re going to arrive at the World Cup in the best condition and we’re going to be difficult to defeat.”
While the USMNT have played plenty of home matches through the Concacaf Gold Cup, Nations League and international friendlies, their own fans are often outnumbered by those supporting other teams.
The American results aren’t lending themselves to inspiring new support, either.
Oftentimes, it’s Mexico or other North and South American opponents, but on Saturday, Sports Illustrated Stadium was packed to capacity, the majority of which were supporting South Korea, roaring in excitement in particular when LAFC superstar Son Heung-min touched the ball.
“It was like a home match,” South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo admitted through a translator. “I appreciate the fans.”
Not a New Challenge
Playing in front of “away crowds” at home games has become commonplace for the USMNT, and for Pochettino, addressing the supporters has also become a habit.
At the Concacaf Nations League in March, where the U.S. lost to Panama and Canada, he urged fans to have patience after his players were booed off the pitch.
“I don’t want that the people feel pessimistic,” he said at the time, before the USMNT was booed again by Guatemala and Mexican supporters on American soil at the Gold Cup later on in the summer. “We are all dissapointed and the fans need to feel the disappointment that we didn’t win. But I don’t want to allow [them] to feel pessimistic, because I think we have good players.”
But, it was the idea of a college football atmosphere which piqued Pochettino’s interest. For him, it’s a dream for the USMNT in the leadup to the 2026 World Cup on home soil, an event which will utilize several college and NFL stadiums.
“The fans have one year to realize how important fans are in soccer,” Pochettino said ahead of the South Korea match. “I think I feel a little bit of responsibility. It’s our responsibility to translate to all these people that maybe are more focused on another sport like American football. It’s to try to convince them to share that passion with soccer.
“If only a little bit we can translate to our sport, I think our players will appreciate it a lot, and for sure the fans will help us to achieve or earn what we want.”
While Pochettino’s dream of marching bands and crowds cresting 70,000 may be a fantasy at this point, it is based in reality, but could come with several challenges. USMNT matches can see high prices for tickets, making it often unaffordable for casual fans and those not enticed by the current run of form. Meanwhile, other detractors often surround matches.
The Argentine head coach is unequivocally correct in wanting greater home support, but that is a challenge easier to wish for than achieved, and is an age-old question when it comes to the USMNT, given the interest in soccer from the multicultural makeup of the United States.
However, if there is an opportunity for growth, it’s now. The World Cup is looming, and Pochettino–– in some sense–– knows how important it could be as a formative moment. Now, he just wants fans to see the project, and maybe then, things could start going right on the pitch as well.
“We need the people. We need the fans,” Pochettino said at the Gold Cup. “Football without fans? It’s impossible.”