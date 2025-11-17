Mauricio Pochettino Pleads With USMNT Fans to Follow Example of Argentina, Brazil
Mauricio Pochettino has called for fans to step up their support of the U.S men’s national team as preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue—specifically by attending games in greater numbers in order to build a closer bond with the players.
After beating Paraguay 2–1 in Chester, Pennsylvania to open the November international window, the Argentine manager pleaded with fans to care more intensely in the lead-up to next summer’s tournament.
“In Argentina, Argentina is more important than any name. In Brazil, the same. In England, the same. In Spain, the same,” Pochettino said to reporters post-match. “In every country, it’s the same. So we need our fans to follow and support the national team. We need to build that relationship.”
While the game saw an announced attendance of 17,224, it marked the 15th city that the U.S. has played in in 2025. At the same time, several fans also took to online platforms to share their concerns about ticket prices, which have been a consistent sticking point for many supporters.
“Our fans need to be fans of the USA men’s national team and follow our crest, our flag, our colors. That’s the most important,” Pochettino continued. “Who’s the hero? The team. The team needs to be the hero. If we’re able to attract our fans to support us, we can create a very good [relationship] between us and be very, very strong.
“The players need the energy from the fans. That is an important thing so that’s my message to our fans.”
Pochettino Doubles Down on Previous Calls for More
It isn’t the first time that Pochettino has been frustrated with American supporters, either. In September, in a flustered press conference that followed a 2–0 loss to South Korea at Sports Illustrated Stadium—in front of a largely pro-Korean crowd—he begged Americans to “please come” to support the national team in the lead-up to next year’s tournament.
That match marked the final loss before the USMNT embarked on their current five-game undefeated run.
“Please come more [to the games],” Pochettino urged fans after the match, which at the time was the USMNT’s seventh loss against a top 30 opponent in their last eight games. “My message to the fans is that we’re going to arrive at the World Cup in the best condition and we’re going to be difficult to defeat.”
There remains hope that the crowds at the World Cup will be largely pro-USMNT, as the country has led World Cup ticket sales globally through the first several stages of ticketing