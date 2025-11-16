Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Pre-World Cup USMNT Plans to Avoid Heartbreak, Burned Jerseys
Mauricio Pochettino will make sure to avoid as much heartbreak as possible with the U.S. men’s national team when he names his final squad ahead of the official 2026 World Cup roster.
While many teams will bring in extra players for a last look during pre-camps ahead of major tournaments, Pochettino wants to avoid that type of heartbreak. As such, he has committed to not over-filling the June roster, keeping it as close to his final World Cup squad as possible to avoid any disappointment.
“I think from the beginning, if you say, okay, that is the 26, that is a shock, but this—okay, you accept. But after to be involved and then to go home, I think it’s more cruel,” he told reporters earlier this week.
“For me, it's easier to call more players than 26, but I think I need to think (terms of) the human being and desire and not to be cruel,” Pochettino added. “You train, you train, and you train. You go home. It's tough."
Pochettino Ready to Break Trend Set by Predecessors
The final cuts from the pre-tournament camp to the final roster have been a significant issue for the USMNT in the past. In 2014, Landon Donovan admitted to breaking down in tears after Jürgen Klinsmann cut him from the final squad for Brazil, and Jeff Agoos famously burned his kit when he was dropped by Bora Milutinović in 1994, the last time the U.S. were World Cup hosts.
It might not be so easy for the Argentine manager, though, especially considering that he has called up 71 different players since taking over as head coach in the fall of 2024. But, with a shift to a back three in recent windows, and some consistent performances, his best possible squad could be emerging.
“I think number one is the intensity and the energy and the collectiveness that we showed in this in this game,” said World Cup hopeful Gio Reyna after the Stars and Stripes’ recent 2–1 win over Paraguay.
“We have a lot of quality around the field. So if we start with intensity and fight together, then we believe that we can be a lot of teams.”
The U.S. could have two friendlies in the June pre-World Cup window and will also play twice in the March international window. They close out the 2025 calendar year against Uruguay on Tuesday evening.